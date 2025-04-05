WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Warm-Up Matches, 2nd ODI

The second ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Warm-Up Matches will see West Indies Women (WI-W) squaring off against Ireland Women (IR-W) at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on Saturday, April 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ireland Women recently lost the ODI series to India Women by 3-0. They lost the last match by a big margin of 304 runs. West Indies Women, on the other hand, won the last ODI series against Bangladesh Women by 2-1. They won the last match by a big margin of eight wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 11 head-to-head matches. West Indies Women have won nine matches, while Ireland Women have won only one match. One match ended in a no result.

WI-W vs IR-W Match Details

The second ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Warm-Up Matches will be played on April 5 at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs IR-W, 2nd ODI match

Date and Time: 5 April 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers.

WI-W vs IR-W Form Guide

WI-W - Will be playing their first match

IR-W - Will be playing their first match

WI-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XI

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Campbelle (wk), S Taylor, Q Joseph, S Gajnabi, C Henry, H Matthews, Z James, A Fletcher, A Alleyne, K Ramharack, and C Fraser.

IR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Hunter (wk), C Coulter, G Lewis, L Paul, L Little, A Kelly, O Prendergast, L Delany, C Murray, A Canning, and J Maguire

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Hunter

A Hunter is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicketkeeping duties for her team. S Campbelle is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

S Taylor

S Taylor and L Paul are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Taylor will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. Q Joseph is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

O Prendergast and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs. C Henry is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Fletcher

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Fletcher and A Alleyne. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A Fletcher will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. K Ramharack is another good bowler for today's match.

WI-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

O Prendergast

O Prendergast is one of the most crucial picks from the Ireland Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble West Indies Women batters.

5 Must-Picks for WI-W vs IR-W, 2nd ODI match

H Matthews

O Prendergast

C Henry

A Fletcher

L Delany

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Hunter

Batters: S Taylor, L Paul, Q Joseph

All-rounders: H Matthews, O Prendergast, C Henry, L Delany, A Kelly

Bowlers: A Fletcher, A Alleyne

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle

Batters: S Taylor, G Lewis

All-rounders: H Matthews, O Prendergast, C Henry, L Delany, A Kelly, Z James

Bowlers: A Fletcher, K Ramharack

