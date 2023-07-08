West Indies Women vs Ireland Women - Dream11 Prediction - 3rd T20I

West Indies Women (WI-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the third T20I at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Sunday, July 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

West Indies Women have dominated the entire series so far. They defeated Ireland Women 2-0 in the three-match ODI series where one game was washed out. They continued their form in the T20Is and have gone 2-0 up in this three-match T20I series.

Ireland Women, on the other hand, have struggled with the bat and they have recorded scores of 112 and 113 in the two T20Is. They fought hard in the first T20I but West Indies Women dominated the second game. The latter will go into this game as favorites to clean sweep the series 3-0.

WI-W vs IR-W, Match Details

The third T20I between West Indies Women and Ireland Women will be played on July 9, 2023, at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The game is set to take place at 2.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WI-W vs IR-W

Date & Time: July 9, 2023, 2.30 am IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, has been a good one to bat on. However, the spinners have had success at this venue.

WI-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11 today

West Indies Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

West Indies Women Probable Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Cherry Ann Fraser, Ashmini Munisar, and Shamilia Connell.

Ireland Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI: Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, and Aimee Maguire.

Today’s WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Hunter (2 matches, 48 runs)

Amy Hunter is in good touch with the bat. The Ireland Women’s wicketkeeper-batter has scored 48 runs in two innings so far and has two stumpings to her name as well.

Top Batter Pick

Gaby Lewis (2 matches, 19 runs)

Gaby Lewis has not really fired with the bat in this series but has a very good record in T20Is. She has scored 1576 runs at an average of 26.26 and a strike rate of 113.29 in her career.

Top All-rounder Pick

Cherry Ann Fraser (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Cherry Ann Fraser has been bowling really well. The 23-year-old pacer has taken three scalps in two matches and she has an economy rate of 5.42.

Top Bowler Pick

Afy Fletcher (2 matches, 1 wicket, 19 runs)

Afy Fletcher can be effective with both bat and ball. She has got one wicket at an economy rate of 6.85. In the only innings she batted, she made 19 off 12 balls.

WI-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews (2 matches, 87 runs, 4 wickets)

Hayley Matthews has had a massive impact with both bat and ball. The West Indies Women’s skipper has amassed 87 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 107.40. She has also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.75.

Arlene Kelly (2 matches, 25 runs, 4 wickets)

Arlene Kelly is in top form with the ball. She has taken four scalps from two games and has an economy of 5.42. With the bat, she has got 25 runs at a strike rate of 100.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Hayley Matthews 87 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Arlene Kelly 25 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Afy Fletcher 19 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Laura Delany 54 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Cherry Ann Fraser 3 wickets in 2 matches

WI-W vs IR-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Hayley Matthews, Laura Delany, Chinelle Henry, Eimear Richardson, and Cherry Ann Fraser will be the ones to watch out for.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for West Indies Women vs Ireland Women - 3rd T20I.

Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbelle, Amy Hunter

Batters: Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Laura Delany, Chinelle Henry, Eimear Richardson, Cherry Ann Fraser

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Arlene Kelly, Shabika Gajnabi

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for West Indies Women vs Ireland Women - 3rd T20I.

Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbelle, Amy Hunter, Rashada Williams

Batters: Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Laura Delany

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Shabika Gajnabi

