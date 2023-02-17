WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 13

The 13th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Ireland Women (IR-W) lock horns with the West Indies Women (WI-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, February 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction.

Both West Indies and Ireland are still searching for their first win of the tournament. While the Windies have given a good account of themselves against favorites England and India, Ireland were blown away by Muneeba Ali and Pakistan in their previous outing.

However, Ireland have an exciting squad, with the likes of Orla Prendergast and Gaby Lewis being key. With Hayley Matthews and Co. looking to sustain their bid for a semi-final spot with a win, an intriguing game is on the cards in Cape Town.

WI-W vs IR-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Ireland Women and West Indies Women will lock horns in the 13th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs IR-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 13

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

WI-W vs IR-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 13

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards in Cape Town, with the average first-innings score across the last five matches reading 138. While pacers have enjoyed success with the new ball, spinners are expected to play a prominent role yet again. While the record at the venue favors the chasing team, the pitch could be on the slower side given that it is the second game of the day, enticing teams to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Record at Newlands, Cape Town, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 138

2nd-innings score: 123

WI-W vs IR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ireland Women injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Ireland Women.

Ireland Women probable playing 11

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray and Jane Maguire.

West Indies Women injury/team news

Stafanie Taylor is doubtful for this game.

West Indies Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor/Zaida James, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk) and Shekera Selman.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shemaine Campbelle (30 off 36 in the previous match vs India)

Shemaine Campbelle has been in decent form, scoring 30 runs in her last outing against India. She is an experienced campaigner who can score at a fair rate as well. With Mary Waldron batting lower down the order, Campbelle is a good pick for your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Amy Hunter (2 matches, 21 runs, Average: 10.50)

Amy Hunter has shown glimpses of her ability so far, scoring 21 runs in two innings. Hunter is a talented youngster who has 237 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 92.57. With Hunter looking good for a big score, she is a top pick for your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Orla Prendergast (32 matches, 528 runs, 18 wickets)

Orla Prendergast is Ireland's go-to player with both the bat and ball, scoring 528 runs and picking up 18 wickets in 32 matches. Prendergast has 48 runs in two matches so far and has also impressed with the new ball. With Prendergast bound to play a big all-round role, she is a must-have in your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Karishma Ramharack (2/14 in the previous match vs India)

Karishma Ramharack was impressive against India, picking up two wickets and conceding only 14 runs. The bowling all-rounder has been fairly consistent with the ball in the international scene, claiming 14 wickets at an average of less than 30. With Ramharack adding value with the bat as well, she is a fine pick for your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

WI-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Gaby Lewis

Gaby Lewis is a talented batter who predominantly bats at the top of the order. She has a brilliant T20I record to her credit, scoring 1487 runs at a strike rate of 113.33. With Lewis already showing glimpses of form in her last two outings, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is another quality cricketer who has a heap of experience under her belt. She has 44 runs and one wicket to her name in two matches so far, holding her in good stead. With Matthews capable of single-handedly winning games with both the bat and ball, she is a brilliant captaincy choice for your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Orla Prendergast 48 runs in 2 matches Eimear Richardson 28 runs in 2 matches Arlene Kelly 2/27 in the previous game Hayley Matthews 44 runs, 1 wicket in 2 matches Karishma Ramharack 2/14 in the previous game

WI-W vs IR-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Chedean Nation had a decent outing with the bat in the previous game, scoring 21 runs off 18 balls. With Stafanie Taylor unlikely to feature in the game, Nation could be in for a promotion in the batting unit. If Nation does get a chance to build her innings, she could be a fine pick for your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast (vc), Eimear Richardson

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Arlene Kelly

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Gaby Lewis (c)

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Shekera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Arlene Kelly

