WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Ireland Women vs West Indies Women 2023, Match 3

West Indies Women will take on Ireland Women (WI-W vs IR-W) in the third ODI match of the Ireland Women tour of West Indies on Sunday, July 2. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, Gros Islet will host this contest.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

West Indies Women won the first one-day game of this series by 58 runs before the second game was called off due to adverse conditions. They produced an outstanding batting effort, followed by an excellent bowling performance in the first ODI.

After scoring a century in the first innings, Hayley Matthews took three wickets to break the backbone of Ireland Women's batting order. Afy Fletcher and Qiana Joseph also picked up two wickets each to restrict the Irish outfit to 239 runs as they fell well short of the 297-run target.

The tourists, who have Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, and Cara Murray on their roster, will look to gain momentum with a strong performance on Sunday. They will need a strong display to even the series and avoid going 2-0 down.

WI-W vs IR-W Match Details

The third ODI of the Ireland Women's tour of the West Indies will be played on July 2 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, Gros Islet. The match will commence at 12:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, Match 3, ODI Series, Ireland Women Tour of West Indies 2023.

Date and Time: July 2, 2023, Sunday; 12.30 AM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet.

WI-W vs IR-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is good for batting, and batters truly enjoy batting since the ball comes off the bat nicely. There isn't much in it for the bowlers, however, and they will have to be extremely disciplined to avoid being taken for runs.

Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice for either team as they both have some excellent run-scorers in their ranks.

WI-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XIs

WI-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for West Indies Women as they head into this match looking to take a 2-0 series lead.

WI-W Probable Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Zaida James, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shamilia Connell.

IR-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for Ireland Women, who will be hoping to level the series with a strong performance in this match.

IR-W Probable Playing XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Cara Murray.

Today's WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shemaine Campbelle

Shemaine Campbelle is expected to play a key role in this game. She got off to a good start in the previous game, scoring 24 runs, and will look to play a crucial knock here. Campbelle is also valuable behind the stumps, making her a must-have on your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batters Pick

Gaby Lewis

Gaby Lewis is a tremendous batter on her team. She scored 83 runs in the previous game, so another big knock is expected. She should be a good addition to your fantasy team for this Ireland Women tour of West Indies 2023 contest.

Top All-rounders Pick

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is a top all-rounder for her side and has been in excellent form recently. She is a must-have player on your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team given her ability to deliver in both the batting and bowling departments.

Matthews took three wickets at an economy rate of 5.30 and struck a stunning century, scoring 109 runs at a strike rate of 102.83, in the first ODI.

Top Bowlers Pick

Cara Murray

Cara Murray picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in the previous game. Given her skills and variations, she could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this Ireland Women tour of West Indies contest.

WI-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Afy Fletcher

Afy Fletcher has been in fine form with the ball, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.90 in the first ODI to continue her good recent run. She could be an excellent captaincy choice for your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team as she can pick up wickets in bunches on her day.

Stafanie Taylor

Stafanie Taylor has impressed fans with her attacking batting, scoring 55 runs at an strike rate of 79.71 in one game. The right-handed batter is an excellent choice for the vice-captaincy role on your Dream11 team for this Ireland Women tour of West Indies game.

Five Must-Picks for WI-W vs IR-W, Match 3rd ODI

Arlene Kelly

Sophie MacMahon

Zaida James

Rashada Williams

Ava Canning

WI-W vs IR-W Match Expert Tips

Both teams have excellent all-rounders who open up several scoring opportunities through all three departments - fielding, bowling, and batting. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, and Leah Paul can be counted upon to deliver points with both the bat and the ball.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-To-Head League

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: S Campbelle.

Batters: S Taylor, Gaby Lewis.

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Laura Delany Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul.

Bowlers: S Connell, A Fletcher, C Murray, A Kelly.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: S Campbelle.

Batters: S Taylor, Gaby Lewis, R Stokell, A Alleyne.

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Laura Delany Orla Prendergast, C Fraser.

Bowlers: A Fletcher, C Murray.

