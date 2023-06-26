WI-W vs IRE-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st WODI – June 26, 2023  

West Indies Women (WI-W) and Ireland Women (IRE-W) are set to face each other in the first ODI of the three-match series on Monday, June 26. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia will host the contest.

West Indies, captained by Hayley Matthews, have a power-packed squad at their disposal. They will go into the series as firm favourites. Ireland will be banking heavily on the likes of Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WI-W vs IRE-W game

#3 Hayley Matthews (WI-W) – 9 credits

WBBL - Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers

Hayley Matthews is a definite pick for the WI-W vs IRE-W match. In fact, there should be no doubt about making her the captain of your teams. In 75 ODIs, Matthews has scored 1,915 runs at an average of 26.97 with three hundreds and six fifties to show for her efforts. She also has 89 wickets to her name at an economy rate of 4.06.

#2 Laura Delany (IRE-W) – 9 credits

Ireland Women v Australia Women - T20I Tri-Series Fixture

Laura Delany is an experienced campaigner and a key player for the Irish team. In 49 WODIs, she has scored 869 runs at an average of 22.28 with a hundred and three fifties to her name. She has also picked up 22 wickets at an economy rate of 4.50.

#1 Stafanie Taylor (WI-W) – 9 credits

Australia v West Indies - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Stafanie Taylor is a veteran for the West Indies in limited-overs cricket. She has played 148 ODIs in which she has racked up 5,367 runs at an average of 43.99, with seven hundreds and 38 fifties. Taylor has also picked up 153 wickets in the 50-over format at an economy rate of 3.53 with four five-wicket hauls.

