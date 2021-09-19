WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The West Indies women will lock horns with South Africa women in the fifth ODI on Sunday, September 19.

South Africa women have dominated the One-Day International series so far, winning four of their five matches and clinching the ODI series. They will now be aiming to maintain their winning streak in this match.

West Indies women, on the other hand, will be looking for their first win in the ODI series. Despite the fact that they have already lost the series 4-0, they will be hoping to prevent a whitewash and finish on a positive note.

WI-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WI - Women

Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight, Rniece Boyce (WK), Shabika Gagnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Anisa Mohammed (C), Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Qiana Joseph.

SA - Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Dane van Niekerk (C), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabaonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Match Details

Match: West Indies - Women vs South Africa - Women

Date and Time: September 19, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richard Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, is a neutral one, assisting in both aspects of the game. The pacers will get early swing, but as the game progresses batting might become easier.

Today’s WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper:

Kycia Knight: Knight has been dependable with the bat while also contributing behind the stumps.

Batters:

Deandra Dottin: Dottin scored 21 runs in the previous encounter. Overall, she has scored 132 runs in the ODI series so far and will be looking to add more to her tally in this game.

Lizelle Lee: Lee has been a standout performer for South Africa. She has smashed 187 runs in the series so far and is a must pick in today's game.

All-rounders:

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews hasn't been able to live up to her expectations in this series. But she is capable of more, and in this match, we may expect her to do so.

Dane Van Niekerk: Van Niekerk can be a crucial player in both aspects of the game. She has seven wickets to her name while also scoring handy runs with the bat.

Bowlers:

Qiana Joseph. In this series, Joseph has performed admirably. She is capable of contributing consistently and can be a key player in this match.

Ayabaonga Khaka: Khaka has performed exceptionally with the ball as she has taken six wickets in this series so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Lizelle Lee: 240 points

Qiana Joseph: 159 points

Deandra Dottin: 183 points

Dane van Niekerk: 354 points

Ayabaonga Khaka: 232 points

Important stats for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Lizelle Lee: 3 matches, 187 runs

Qiana Joseph: 3 matches, 3 wickets

Deandra Dottin: 4 matches, 132 runs

Dane van Niekerk: 4 matches, 55 runs, 7 wickets

Ayabaonga Khaka: 3 matches, 6 wickets

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Dane van Niekerk, Hayley Matthews, Ayabaonga Khaka, Qiana Joseph, Anisa Mohammed, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Captain: Dane van Niekerk Vice-Captain: Lizelle Lee

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Sinalo Jafta, Lizelle Lee, Deandra Dottin, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Dane van Niekerk, Hayley Matthews, Ayabaonga Khaka, Qiana Joseph, Shabnim Ismail.

Captain: Deandra Dottin Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Edited by Arjun Panchadar