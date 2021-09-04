WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

West Indies Women will be locking horns with South Africa Women in the 3rd match of the T20 International series on 5th September at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The Windies women have played well in this series but haven’t managed to grab a victory. They were decent in the first match which was washed out midway due to rain before being thrashed in the second game.

Speaking of the South African women, they lead the series 1-0 as they emerged on top in the previous match by 50 runs and will be aiming to win this match too.

WI-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

West Indies Women

Anisa Mohammed (C), Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (WK), Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

South Africa Women

Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Masabata Klaas, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (WK), Ayabonga Khaka, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Match Details

WI-W vs SA-W

Date and Time: 5th September, 04:00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Richards Stadium offers assistance to both aspects of the game. The pacers will get initial movement and bounce while batting will become easier in the second half of the game. A total of around 150 could be challenging on this surface. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.

Today’s WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight: Knight is a formidable wicket-keeper and a left-handed batswoman from the West Indies side. She has the ability to score big runs and contribute for the team.

Batters

Lizelle Lee: Lizelle has brilliantly scored a total of 105 runs in two matches and will be looking to maintain her form in this match. She will be a good choice in the batting section.

Britney Cooper: Cooper is a decent right-handed batswoman for the West Indies. She has scored 26 runs against the Africans in this series.

All-rounders

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne is an excellent all-rounder and has been performing consistently in batting as well as in the bowling department. She has scored 60 runs and picked up four wickets.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley is also another great option for an all-rounder in this contest. She has scored good runs and has taken three wickets.

Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka: Khaka is a right-arm-medium bowler for South Africa. She bowled well in the previous match by taking two crucial wickets.

Anisa Mohammed: Anisa Mohammed is a West Indian off-break bowler. She has bowled in the middle overs and has a decent economy rate.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Marizanne Kapp: 2 matches, 196 points

Lizelle Lee: 2 matches, 145 points

Hayley Matthews: 2 matches, 118 points

Laura Wolvaardt: 2 matches, 103 points

Ayabonga Khaka: 2 matches, 80 points

Important stats for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Marizanne Kapp: 2 matches, 50 runs, 4 wickets

Lizelle Lee: 2 matches, 105 runs

Laura Wolvaardt: 2 matches, 68 runs

Hayley Matthews: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Nonkululeko Mlaba: 2 matches, 2 wickets

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia-Knight, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Qiana Joseph, Anisa Mohammad, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klass

Captain: Marizanne Kapp Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Trisha Chetty, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Anisa Mohammad, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Captain: Lizelle Lee Vice-Captain: Dane Van Niekerk

