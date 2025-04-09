WI-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 2

The 2nd ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see West Indies Women (WI-W) squaring off against Scotland Women (SCO-W) at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on Wednesday, April 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Scotland Women lost their only warm-up match of the tournament to Bangladesh Women by five wickets. West Indies Women have won one of their two warm-up matches. They lost the last warm-up match to Pakistan Women by five wickets.

These two teams have played only one head-to-head match. West Indies Women won that match by a massive margin of 10 wickets.

WI-W vs SCO-W Match Details

The 2nd ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 9 at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs SCO-W, 2nd ODI match

Date and Time: April 9, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs.

WI-W vs SCO-W Form Guide

WI-W - Will be playing their first match

SCO-W - Will be playing their first match

WI-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing XI

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Qiana Joseph, Hayley Mathews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Stephanie Taylor, Zaida James, Chinelle Henry, Janillia Glasgow, Karishma Ramarack, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne

SCO-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Bryce (wk), Hannah Rainey, Kathryn Bryce, Alica Lister, Darcy Carter, Megan McColl, Rachael Slater, Priya Chatterji, Olivia Bell, Abhata Maqsood, K Fraser

WI-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Bryce

S Bryce is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order for her team and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. S Campbelle is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

S Taylor

Q Joseph and S Taylor are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. O Joseph will bat in the middle order and is in top-notch form. She can also bowl a few overs if required. P Chatterji is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

K Bryce and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews will open the innings for her team and complete her quota of overs. She was in great form in the warm-up matches. C Henry is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Fletcher

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Ramharack and A Fletcher. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. A Fletcher will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. R Slater is another good bowler for today's match.

WI-W vs SCO-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for her team. This makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

C Henry

C Henry is one of the most crucial picks from the West Indies Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Scotland Women batters.

5 Must-Picks for WI-W vs SCO-W, 2nd ODI match

C Henry

H Matthews

K Bryce

Q Joseph

A Fletcher

West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Bryce

Batters: S Taylor, Q Joseph

All-rounders: H Matthews, C Henry, K Fraser, Z James, K Bryce

Bowlers: A Fletcher, R Slater, K Ramharack

West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Bryce

Batters: S Taylor, Q Joseph

All-rounders: H Matthews, C Henry, K Fraser, D Carter, K Bryce

Bowlers: A Fletcher, A Alleyne, K Ramharack

