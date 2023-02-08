WI-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches, Match 9

West Indies Women (WI-W) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the 9th match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up games, on Wednesday, at the WPCC in Cape Town. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WI-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch report.

West Indies Women lost their last warm-up match against New Zealand Women by 33 runs. Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, won their last warm-up match against Ireland Women by two runs.

Sri Lanka Women will try their best to win the match, but West Indies Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

WI-W vs SL-W Match Details

The 9th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up games will be played on February 8 at the WPCC in Cape Town. The game is set to start at 6:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches, Match 9

Date and Time: 8th February 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: WPCC, Cape Town

Pitch Report

The WPCC in Cape Town has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women, where a total of 205 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

WI-W vs SL-W Form Guide

WI-W - L

SL-W - W

WI-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XI

WI-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Shemaine Campbelle, Trishan Holder, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack

SL-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Atapattu, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi, Malsha Shehani

WI-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sanjeewani

A Sanjeewani, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. R Williams is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Samarawickrama

V Rajapaksha and H Samarawickrama are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Campbelle is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

O Ranasinghe and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Atapattu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

I Ranaweera

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kumari and I Ranaweera. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Ramharack is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WI-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews is one of the best players in the West Indies Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She smashed 15 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

O Ranasinghe

O Ranasinghe is one of the best picks in Sri Lanka Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She took three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for WI-W vs SL-W, Match 9

C Atapattu

H Matthews

O Ranasinghe

H Samarawickrama

I Ranaweera

West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani

Batters: H Samarawickrama, V Rajapaksha

All-rounders: H Matthews, C Henry, C Atapattu, O Ranasinghe, K Dilhari

Bowlers: I Ranaweera, S Kumari, K Ramharack

West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani

Batters: H Samarawickrama, V Rajapaksha

All-rounders: H Matthews, C Henry, C Atapattu, O Ranasinghe

Bowlers: I Ranaweera, S Kumari, K Ramharack, S Selman

