WI-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group), Match 8

The eighth match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will see West Indies Women Under 19 (WI-WU19) square off against Bangladesh Women Under 19 (BD-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, January 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

West Indies Women Under 19 have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Australia Women Under 19 by seven wickets. Bangladesh Women Under 19, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

WI-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will be played on January 28 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game will commence at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

WI-WU19 vs BD-WU19, 8th match

Date and Time: 28 January 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between Bangladesh Women Under 19 and India Women Under 19, where a total of 130 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

WI-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Form Guide

WI-WU19 - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

BD-WU19 - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

WI-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Probable Playing XI

WI-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Asabi Callender, Samara Ramnath (c), Naijanni Cumberbatch, Jahzara Claxton, Amrita Ramtahal, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Denella Creese (wk), Erin Deane, Trisha Hardat, and Selena Ross.

BD-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Afia Ashima, Jannatul Maoua, Sadia Islam, Sadia Akter, Habiba Islam Pinky, Nishita Akter Nishi, Anisa Akter Soba, Sumaiya Akter ©, Fahomida Choya, Juairiya Ferdous (wk), and Sumaiya Akther.

WI-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Ferdous

J Ferdous is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. S Akter is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

N Cumberbatch

A Ashima and N Cumberbatch are the two best batters picks for today's Dream11 team. Cumberbatch will bat in the top order. She is also handy with the ball, and has taken four wickets in the last four matches. S Akter is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

J Maoua

J Maoua and S Ramnath are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. J Maoua will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has picked up five wickets and smashed 25 runs in the last four matches. J Claxton is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Akter

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Akter and A Akter. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Akter will complete her quota of overs and has already taken seven wickets in the last four matches. S Ross is another good bowler for today's match.

WI-WU19 vs BD-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

J Maoua

J Maoua is in superb form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

A Akter

A Akter is one of the most crucial picks from the Bangladesh Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She has taken seven wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for WI-WU19 vs BD-WU19, 8th match

J Maoua

A Akter

E Deane

N Akter

S Ramnath

West Indies Women Under 19 vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies Women Under 19 vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Ferdous

Batters: N Cumberbatch

All-rounders: J Maoua, F Choya, J Claxton, S Ramnath

Bowlers: A Akter, N Akter, H Pinky, S Ross, E Deane

West Indies Women Under 19 vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Ferdous

Batters: N Cumberbatch, A Ashima

All-rounders: J Maoua, J Claxton, S Ramnath

Bowlers: A Akter, N Akter, H Pinky, S Ross, E Deane

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️