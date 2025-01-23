WI-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 23

The 23rd match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see West Indies Women Under 19 (WI-WU19) lock horns with Malaysia Women Under 19 (MY-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, January 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WI-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams had a disappointing start to this tournament. Malaysia Women Under 19 have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match to India Women Under 19 by 10 wickets. West Indies Women Under 19, too, have lost both of their last two matches.

These two teams have never played against each other.

WI-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Match Details

The 23rd match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 23 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to begin at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

WI-WU19 vs MY-WU19, 23rd match

Date and Time: 23 January 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners will be crucial in second innings.

The last match played at this venue was between Malaysia Women Under 19 and West Indies Women Under 19, where a total of 63 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

WI-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Form Guide

WI-WU19 - L L

MY-WU19 - L L

WI-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Probable Playing XI

WI-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Brianna Harricharan, Asabi Callendar, Abigail Bryce, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Amrita Ramtahal, Aaliyah Weekes, Kristen Sutherland, Denella Creese (wk), Jahzara Claxton, Samara Ramnath (c), Kenika Cassar

MY-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Nur Isma Dania, Siti Nazwah, Nuriman Hidayah, Fatin Faqihah Adani, Marsya Qistina, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Nur Dania Syuhada ©, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Irdina Beh, Nur Aliya, Suabika Manivannan

WI-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Sutherland

K Sutherland is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. N Aliya is another good wicketkeeper choice for today's match.

Batters

K Cassar

N Cumberbatch and K Cassar are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Cassar will bat in the top order and is in superb form. She has smashed 27 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches. N Hidayah is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

S Ramnath

N Dania and S Ramnath are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Ramnath will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. S Manivannan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Claxton

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Isma and J Claxton. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Claxton will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her spin bowling. She has taken two wickets and scored 15 runs in the last two matches. S Nazwah is another good bowler for today's match.

WI-WU19 vs MY-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

J Claxton

J Claxton is in top notch form and can once again perform well in today's match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

S Ross

S Ross is the one of the most crucial picks from the West Indies Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for WI-WU19 vs MY-WU19, 23rd match

S Ross

S Manivannan

J Claxton

K Cassar

S Ramnath

West Indies Women Under 19 vs Malaysia Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

West Indies Women Under 19 vs Malaysia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Sutherland

Batters: K Cassar, N Cumberbatch

All-rounders: S Manivannan, N Dania, S Ramnath, S Ross, A Callender

Bowlers: J Claxton, N Isma, S Nazwah

West Indies Women Under 19 vs Malaysia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Sutherland

Batters: K Cassar

All-rounders: S Manivannan, N Dania, S Ramnath, S Ross

Bowlers: J Claxton, N Isma, S Nazwah, A Gilbert, M Qistina

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️