WICC vs COCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10 2023 Match 53

Winterthur (WICC) will take on Cossonay (COCC) in the 53rd match of the ECS Switzerland T10 2023 at the Stadion Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WICC vs COCC Dream11 prediction.

Winterthur have had a disappointing campaign so far. They are second-last in the points table with just three points. They have one win, five losses, and one no-result to their name.

Cossonay have also been inconsistent. They are seventh in the standings with three wins and four losses.

WICC vs COCC Match Details, ECS Switzerland T10 2023

The 53rd match of the ECS Switzerland T10 2023 between Winterthur and Cossonay will be played on August 10 at the Stadion Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 4:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date & Time: August 10th 2023, 4:15 PM IST

Venue: Stadion Grundenmoos, St Gallen

WICC vs COCC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Stadion Grundenmoos in St Gallen is usually an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Out of the 44 games played here so far this season, 23 matches have been won by teams batting first while chasing sides have emerged victorious 20 times.

WICC vs COCC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Winterthur: NR, L, L, L, W

Cossonay: W, L, W, L, L

WICC vs COCC Probable Playing 11 today

Winterthur Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Winterthur Probable Playing XI: Chamith Karannagodage, Grant Cupido, Prafull Shikare, Amal Fonseka, Pio De Silva, Harsha Deshan (c), Crispin Webb (wk), Suresh Wickramasinghe, Sreekanth Sasidharan, Purusothman Karunakaran, Elyas Mahmudi.

Cossonay Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Cossonay Probable Playing XI: Aidan Andrews, Waseem Javaid (wk), Jai Sinh, Anmol Prabhu, Ashwin Vinod, Arjun Vinod (c), Bharath Narayanan, Uday Kusupati, Thileepan Rasalingam, Venu Agarwal, Tahirkhan Ahmadzai

Today’s WICC vs COCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Waseem Javaid (8 matches 259 runs)

Waseem Javaid has been in top form with the bat in the ECS Switzerland T10 2023. The COCC wicketkeeper-batter has aggregated 259 runs at an average of 32.38 and a strike rate of 223.28.

Top Batter Pick

Amal Fonseka (6 innings, 120 runs)

Amal Fonseka has accumulated 120 runs at a strike rate of 155.84 with the aid of nine sixes and seven fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Grant Cupido (5 matches, 164 runs)

Grant Cupido has been in solid touch with the bat, amassing 164 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 234.29.

Top Bowler Pick

Ashwin Vinod (8 matches, 15 wickets, 60 runs)

Ashwin Vinod is the leading wicket-taker in the ECS Switzerland T10 2023 with 15 wickets from eight games at a strike rate of 6.33. He has also mustered 60 runs.

WICC vs COCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Aidan Andrews (8 matches, 221 runs, 12 wickets)

Aidan Andrews has been superb with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 221 runs at a strike rate of 185.71 in addition to picking up 12 wickets.

Jai Sinh (8 matches, 172 runs, 2 wickets)

Jai Sinh has smashed 172 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 220.51. He has also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WICC vs COCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aidan Andrews 221 runs & 12 wickets in 8 matches Jai Sinh 172 runs & 2 wickets in 8 matches Waseem Javaid 259 runs in 8 matches Grant Cupido 164 runs in 5 matches Ashwin Vinod 15 wickets & 60 wickets in 8 matches

WICC vs COCC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Jai Sinh, Aidan Andrews, Arjun Vinod, Grant Cupido, Chamith Karannagodage, and Ashwin Vinod will be the ones to watch out for in the WICC vs COCC contest.

WICC vs COCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Waseem Javaid

Batters: Amal Fonseka, Tahirkhan Ahmadzai

All-rounders: Jai Sinh (vc), Aidan Andrews (c), Arjun Vinod, Grant Cupido, Chamith Karannagodage

Bowlers: Ashwin Vinod, Sreekanth Sasidharan, Venu Agarwal

WICC vs COCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Waseem Javaid (vc)

Batters: Amal Fonseka

All-rounders: Jai Sinh, Aidan Andrews, Arjun Vinod, Purusothman Karunakaran, Grant Cupido, Chamith Karannagodage

Bowlers: Elyas Mahmudi, Ashwin Vinod (c), Venu Agarwal