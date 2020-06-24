WICC vs POCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 25th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for WICC vs POCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Winterthur CC take on Power CC in Match 20 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

Winterthur CC are up again on Day 4 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League as they face Power CC in Gründemoos.

Both Winterthur and Power CC have done well so far, with wins over the likes of St Gallen and Zurich Crickets CC. However, the competition for the top four spots is getting more competitive with the inclusion of Cossonay CC in the mix.

Both teams would want to sway away from the qualification dogfight with a win on Thursday, which could ultimately prove to be the telling factor.

Squads to choose from

Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

Power CC

Babar Anwar, Ahad Butt, Simon Thomas Henderson, Izhar Shinvari, Jayarathne Sudath, Thomas Mampilly, Tariq Shehzad, Atta Sajid, Attas Ahmed, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Arshad Butt, Faraz Virk, Moaz Butt, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mehmood, Asad Mahmood, Afzal Sikander, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Ashfaq Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XIs

Winterthur CC

M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen and D Johnson

Power CC

A Mahmood, S Sajid, T Mampilly, A Siddique Butt, O Mahmood, S Muhammad, A Sikander, M Butt, K Mahmood, B Singh and M Rana

Match Details

Match: Winterthur CC vs Power CC

Date: 25th June 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

All 19 games before this one have been high scoring ones, and it shouldn't be any different for this game as well. With there being nothing to work with for the bowlers, the batsmen should have a significant say in the outcome of this game. Pacers should revert to changes of pace as they look to restrict the opposition to 90, which is about par on this surface.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Cheema, B Ahmed Khan, A Mahmood, A Ahmad, D Banneheka, O Mahmood, B Singh, A Sikander, D Johnson, A Siddique Butt and R Singh

Captain: O Mahmood, Vice-Captain: R Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Cheema, B Ahmed Khan, A Mahmood, S Sajid, D Banneheka, O Mahmood, B Singh, S Ali, E Mahmudi, A Siddique Butt and R Singh

Captain: D Banneheka, Vice-Captain: O Mahmood