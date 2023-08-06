Winterthur vs St Gallen - Dream11 Prediction - ECS Switzerland 2023

Winterthur will take on St Gallen in match number 35 of the ECS Switzerland 2023 at the Stadion Grundenmoos, St Gallen, on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WICC vs SGCC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Winterthur have had an up-and-down run in this tournament. They have two wins and as many losses apart from one no-result. They are sixth on the points table.

On the other hand, St Gallen are sitting at the top of the points table. They have returned with six wins and two losses. They are on a three-match winning streak as well.

WICC vs SGCC, Match Details

The 35th match of the ECS Switzerland 2023 between Winterthur and St Gallen will be played on August 6th 2023 at Stadion Grundenmoos, St Gallen. The game is set to begin at 8:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WICC vs SGCC

Date & Time: August 6th 2023, 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Stadion Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Stadion Grundenmoos in St Gallen is usually an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently scored big runs at this venue and they have been chased down successfully too. Out of the 30 games so far, 17 games have been won by teams batting first while 12 have been won by teams chasing.

WICC vs SGCC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Winterthur: L, L, NR, W, W

St Gallen: W, W, W, L, W

WICC vs SGCC Probable Playing 11 today

Winterthur Team News

No major injury concerns.

Winterthur Probable Playing XI: Chamith Karannagodage, Grant Cupido (c), Amal Fonseka, Crispin Webb (wk), Pio De Silva, Hedyatullah Qoraishi, Thanansayan Kanagasabapathy, Purusothman Karunakaran, Jagdeep Tiwana, Thuvarahan Karunakaran, Sreekanth Sasidharan

St Gallen Team News

No major injury concerns.

St Gallen Probable Playing XI: Vivek Garg (wk), Hekmat Khogiyani, Mohsin Raza, Sher Muhammad, Haroon Khan, Musa Ahmadzai, Sanagul Safi, Muhammad Jafer, Shoaib Najibzad, Sasi Kumar, Ali Abbas (c)

Today’s WICC vs SGCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sher Muhammad (8 matches, 290 runs, 5 wickets)

Sher Muhammad has had a massive all-round impact. He is at the top of the run charts in this tournament and he has amassed 290 runs in eight games while striking at 268.52. He has smashed 30 sixes. With the ball, Sher has taken five wickets.

Top Batter Pick

Mohsin Raza (8 matches, 184 runs)

Mohsin Raza is in good touch with the bat. He has aggregated 184 runs in eight games and he has a strike-rate of 211.49. Raza has struck 20 sixes in this tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sanagul Safi (8 matches, 59 runs, 7 wickets)

Sanagul Safi has bowled decently and he has seven wickets to his name. He has mustered 59 runs in four outings with the bat and has a strike rate of 203.45.

Top Bowler Pick

Musa Ahmadzai (8 matches, 132 runs, 6 wickets)

Musa Ahmadzai has been effective with both bat and ball. He has taken six scalps at an economy rate of 8.13. He has accumulated 132 runs while striking at 206.25. He has hit 10 sixes and 11 fours.

WICC vs SGCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Hekmat Khogiyani (8 matches, 194 runs, 8 wickets)

Hekmat Khogiyani has made big all-round contributions in this competition. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 194 runs at a strike-rate of 242.50. He has struck 20 sixes. He has picked up nine scalps from eight games.

Haroon Khan (8 matches, 99 runs, 10 wickets)

Haroon Khan is the leading wicket-taker in this T10 league. He has returned with 10 wickets in eight matches and he has a bowling strike-rate of 9.60. He has made 99 runs at a strike-rate of 186.79.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WICC vs SGCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sher Muhammad 290 runs & 5 wickets in 8 matches Hekmat Khogiyani 194 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Haroon Khan 99 runs & 10 wickets in 8 matches Musa Ahmadzai 132 runs & 6 wickets in 8 matches Grant Cupido 124 runs & 0 wickets in 3 matches

WICC vs SGCC match expert tips

Both teams have some high-performing and consistent all-rounders and they will be the key. Thus, the likes of Sher Muhammad, Haroon Khan, Hekmat Khogiyani, Musa Ahmadzai, Grant Cupido and Chamith Karannagodage will be the ones to watch out for.

WICC vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Winterthur vs St Gallen - ECS Switzerland 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sher Muhammad

Batters: Amal Fonseka, Haroon Khan, Mohsin Raza

All-rounders: Jagdeep Tiwana, Hekmat Khogiyani, Grant Cupido, Chamith Karannagodage, Sanagul Safi

Bowlers: Musa Ahmadzai, Sreekanth Sasidharan

WICC vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Winterthur vs St Gallen - ECS Switzerland 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sher Muhammad, Crispin Webb

Batters: Haroon Khan, Mohsin Raza

All-rounders: Hekmat Khogiyani, Purusothman Karunakaran, Grant Cupido, Chamith Karannagodage

Bowlers: Musa Ahmadzai, Sreekanth Sasidharan, Muhammad Jafer