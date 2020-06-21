WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 22nd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick our Dream11 team for WICC vs ZUCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen 2020.

Winterthur CC take on Zurich Crickets in Match 5 of the ECS T10 St Gallen 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen

The final ECS T10 Gallen match of the day pits Winterthur CC against Zurich Crickets CC.

This would be ZUCC's third game on Monday which could go against them in terms of fatigue. On the other hand, the much-fancied Winterthur CC have a good mix of youth and experience in their roster and will be playing their first match of the campaign.

Both teams would be looking to end Day 1 on a high, which should pave the way for yet another thrilling game in St Gallen.

Squads to choose from:

Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

Zurich Crickets CC

Nicholas Henderson, James West, Baljit Singh, Gokul Das, Wafadar Wahidzai, Brijesh Luthra, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Gushalavan Santhirasekaran, Dayn Pariaug, Eden Wardle, Elankeeran Raveendran, Abdullah Zahir, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Suleman Ali-Khan and Nawroz Jabarkheel

Predicted Playing XIs

Winterthur CC

S Cheema, D Banneheka, K Munasinghe, B Abeygoonawardana, Elyas Mahmudi, M Gnanasekaram, B Salim, R Singh Tiwari, C Lodge, Z Sufiyan and B Ahmed Khan

Zurich Crickets CC

B Singh, N Ahmadi, B Luthra, J West, N Henderson, E Wardle, G Das, N Jabarkheel, E Ravindran, G Santhirasekaran and S Ali Khan

Match Details:

Match: Winterthur CC vs Zurich Crickets CC

Date: June 22, 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report:

A good and competitive pitch beckons, with something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the pacers should get some early movement, this won't the case for the spinners, who might be restricted in their attempts to pick up wickets. 80 would be par on this surface, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the match.

ECS T10 St Gallen Fantasy Suggestions

WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Cheema, B Singh, M Gnanasekaram, K Munasinghe, N Ahmadi, D Banneheka, B Abeygoonawardana, E Wardle, N Jabarkheel, R Singh and E Mahmudi

Captain: D Banneheka, Vice-captain: N Ahmadi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Cheema, B Singh, B Ahmed, K Munasinghe, N Ahmadi, D Banneheka, B Salim, E Wardle, N Jabarkheel, S Ali Khan and E Mahmudi

Captain: D Banneheka, Vice-captain: B Singh