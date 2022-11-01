WIE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super 50 Cup 2022, Match 4

West Indies Emerging Team (WIE) will square off against Barbados Pride (BAR) in the fourth match of the Super 50 Cup 2022 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WIE vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

This will be the second match of the tournament for the West Indies Emerging Team, who started their campaign with a three-wicket loss at the hands of the Leeward Islands. Meanwhile, Barbados Pride will be eager to get off to a winning start on Tuesday.

WIE vs BAR Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of the Super 50 Cup 2022 will be played on November 1 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The match is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WIE vs BAR, Super 50 Cup 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 1st November, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WIE vs BAR Pitch Report

The track at the Coolidge Cricket Ground is expected to be balanced. While there might be some movement on offer for the pacers early on, the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

WIE vs BAR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

West Indies Emerging Team: L

Barbados Pride: NA

WIE vs BAR probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies Emerging Team injury/team news

No major injury updates.

West Indies Emerging Team Probable Playing 11

Kevin Wickham, Kevlon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie, K Simmons, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua James, J Layne, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (C), Leonardo Julien, McKenny Clarke, Ashmead Nedd.

Barbados Pride injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Barbados Pride Probable Playing 11

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jonathan Carter, NR Kirton, Z McCaskie, RS Primus, Ramon Simmonds, Roston Chase, SK Springer, Shai Hope, Akeem Jordan, JA Warrican.

WIE vs BAR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

L Julien (1 match, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 24.66)

L Julien had a flop show with the bat in the previous game against Leeward Islands. Despite facing as many as 73 deliveries, he could only score 18 runs.

Top Batter pick

K Simmons (1 match, 43 runs, Strike Rate: 68.25)

K Simmons did decently well in the last game, scoring 43 runs off 63 deliveries.

Top All-rounder pick

K Wickham (1 match, 44 runs and 1 wicket)

K Wickham looked in great touch against the Leeward Islands. He scored 44 runs off 47 deliveries, with his innings studded with four boundaries and two sixes. He also managed to pick up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

J Bishop (1 match, 4 wickets, Economy: 4.00)

J Bishop almost proved to be the match-winner with the ball for West Indies Emerging Team in the last game. He scalped four wickets and bowled at a wonderful economy rate of four.

WIE vs BAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Kraigg Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite is a patient batter who has done well for the West Indies Test side. He has played 53 matches in his List A career, having scored 1789 runs at an average of close to 39. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your WIE vs BAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Joshua Bishop

Joshua Bishop was in top form with the ball in the last game, taking four wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WIE vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats J Bishop 4 wickets K Brathwaite 1789 runs and 6 wickets in List A cricket R Chase 1839 runs and 40 wickets in List A cricket K Wickham 44 runs and 1 wicket J James 16 runs and 1 wicket

WIE vs BAR match expert tips

Roston Chase has plenty of experience as a genuine all-rounder in international cricket and could end up being the X-factor for your WIE vs BAR Dream11 fantasy team.

WIE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

WIE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: L JulienBatters: K Simmons, J Carter, K Brathwaite (c)

All-rounders: K Wickham, K Anderson, R Primus, R Chase

Bowlers: J Bishop (vc), J James, J Warrican

WIE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: L Julien

Batters: K Simmons, J Carter, K Brathwaite

All-rounders: K Wickham (vc), K Anderson, R Primus, R Chase (c)

Bowlers: J Bishop, J James, J Layne

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes