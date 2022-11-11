WIE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022-23, Match 20

West Indies Academy (WIE) will take on Barbados (BAR) in the 20th match of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on Friday, November 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WIE vs BAR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

West Indies Academy are reeling at the bottom of Zone B points table with just a solitary win from four games. Barbados, meanwhile, are third. They have one win, two losses, and a no-result to their name.

WIE vs BAR Match Details, Super50 Cup 2022-23

The 20th match of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 between West Indies Academy and Barbados will be played on November 11 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WIE vs BAR, Match 20, Super50 Cup 2022-23

Date & Time: November 11th 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

WIE vs BAR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is usually a decent one to bat on. Teams batting first have had an advantage as spin has played a significant role at the venue, espeicially in the second innings.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

WIE vs BAR Form Guide (Super50 Cup 2022-23)

West Indies Academy: L, W, L, L

Barbados: L, NR, L, W

WIE vs BAR Probable Playing 11 today

West Indies Academy injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

West Indies Academy Probable Playing XI: Keagan Simmons, Leonardo Julien (wk), Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Kevlon Anderson, Ackeem Auguste, Nyeem Young (c), Joshua Bishop, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvin Pitman.

Barbados injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Barbados Probable Playing XI: Kyle Hope, Zachary McCaskie, Shai Hope (c & wk), Jonathan Carter, Shane Dowrich, Nicholas Kirton, Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Akeem Jordan, Jomel Warrican, Camarie Boyce.

Today’s WIE vs BAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shai Hope (3 innings, 149 runs, 3 catches)

Shai Hope has been in top form with the bat. The Barbados skipper has amassed 149 runs in three outings while also taking three catches behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Keagan Simmons (4 matches, 121 runs)

Keagan Simmons seems to be batting really well in the tournament. He has accumulated 121 runs, including a half-century, in four innings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Roshon Primus (4 matches, 27 runs, 5 wickets)

Roshon Primus has been expensive with the ball but has been amongst the wickets. He has five scalps to his name and has chipped in with 27 runs as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Joshua Bishop (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Joshua Bishop has bowled superbly throughout the Super50 Cup 2022-23. The left-arm spinner has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.66.

WIE vs BAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Kevin Wickham (4 matches, 160 runs, 3 wickets)

Kevin Wickham has been superb with both the bat and ball in the tournament. The 19-year-old all-rounder has scored 160 runs in four games in addition to picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.07.

Joshua James (4 matches, 6 wickets, 100 runs)

Joshua James has returned with six wickets at an economy rate of 4.48. He has also scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 93.45.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WIE vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kevin Wickham 160 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Shai Hope 149 runs & 3 catches in 3 innings Joshua James 100 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Joshua Bishop 8 wickets in 4 matches Camarie Boyce 4 wickets in 2 matches

WIE vs BAR match expert tips

With the pitch likely to favor spin, the all-rounders and spinners will be key picks. The likes of Roshon Primus, Kevin Wickham, Joshua Bishop, Camarie Boyce, and Joshua James will be the ones to watch out for in the WIE vs BAR game.

WIE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WIE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope (vc), Leonardo Julien

Batters: Keagan Simmons, Zachary McCaskie, Teddy Bishop

All-rounders: Roshon Primus, Kevin Wickham (c)

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Joshua Bishop, Camarie Boyce, Joshua James

WIE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WIE vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Keagan Simmons, Zachary McCaskie, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop

All-rounders: Roshon Primus, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Wickham

Bowlers: Joshua Bishop, Camarie Boyce (vc), Joshua James (c)

