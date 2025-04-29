WII vs BBP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 6

The sixth match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Windward Islands Infernos (WII) squaring off against Barbados Pelicans (BBP) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Wednesday, April 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WII vs BBP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is the inaugural season of the West Indies T20 Breakout League. Windward Islands Infernos won their first match against Guyana Rainforest Rangers by 25 runs. Barbados Pelicans, on the other hand, lost their first match to Trinidad & Tobago Legions by 64 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

WII vs BBP Match Details

The sixth match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on April 30 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WII vs BBP, 6th Match

Date and Time: 30th April 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Trinidad & Tobago Legions and Guyana Rainforest Rangers, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

WII vs BBP Form Guide

WII - W

BBP - L

WII vs BBP Probable Playing XI

WII Playing XI

No injury updates

A Auguste, J Jeremiah, T Bishop, A Athanaze, D Douglas (wk), S Descartes, R John, N Leo, A Mahabirsingh, K Gaston, D Cyrus

BBP Playing XI

No injury updates

L Boucher (wk), K Wickham, K Alleyne, S Parris, S Brathwaite, N Young, J Bishop, A Alexandre, N Sealy, J Sinclair, R Simmonds

WII vs BBP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Boucher

L Boucher is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He smashed 23 runs in the last match. N Leo is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Athanaze

K Wickham and A Athanaze are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Athanaze is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 91 runs in the last match. S Parris is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

N Young

N Young and J Bishop are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. N Young will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 33 runs in the last match. S Descartes is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

D Cyrus

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Sinclair and D Cyrus. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. D Cyrus will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He took four wickets in the last match. A Mahabirsingh is another good bowler for today's match.

WII vs BBP match captain and vice-captain choices

N Young

N Young is one of the most crucial picks from Barbados Pelicans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 33 runs in the last match.

A Athanaze

A Athanaze is another crucial pick from the Windward Islands Infernos squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He smashed 91 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for WII vs BBP, 6th Match

J Bishop

N Young

A Athanaze

S Descartes

K Wickham

Windward Islands Infernos vs Barbados Pelicans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Windward Islands Infernos vs Barbados Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Boucher, N Leo

Batters: A Athanaze, T Bishop, K Wickham, S Parris

All-rounders: J Bishop, N Young, S Descartes

Bowlers: A Mahabirsingh, D Cyrus

Windward Islands Infernos vs Barbados Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Boucher, D Douglas

Batters: A Athanaze

All-rounders: J Bishop, N Young, S Descartes, R John

Bowlers: Z Motara, J Sinclair, R Simmonds, D Cyrus

