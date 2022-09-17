WIP vs PER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 10

Wilayah Persekutuan (WIP) will take on Perak (PER) in the 10th match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 on Saturday, September 17, at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WIP vs PER Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Wilayah Persekutuan is one of the strongest teams in this year's Malaysia T20 tournament as they have won both of their last two matches. Perak, on the other hand, won their last match against Melaka by seven wickets.

Perak will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Wilayah Persekutuan is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WIP vs PER Match Details

The 10th match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 17 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WIP vs PER, Match 10

Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Wilayah Persekutuan and Melaka, where a total of 133 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

WIP vs PER Form Guide

WIP - W W

PER - W

WIP vs PER Probable Playing XI

WIP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Virandeep Singh (c), Ahmad Arif Salman, Aidan Savarimuthu, Arjoon Thillainathan, Praveen Surendran, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratnam (wk), and Xavier Ariam Thuraiappah.

PER Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ammar Hazalan (wk), Muhammad Noor Iskandar, Muhammad Amir Azim (c), Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Aslam Khan Malik, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Norman Haiqal Norhasri, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain, Muhammad Syahmi Ismail, and Mohammad Afiq.

WIP vs PER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Karthik (2 matches, 30 runs)

S Karthik, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

V Singh (2 matches, 119 runs, 6 wickets)

V Singh and M Amir are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Haziq is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

S Malik (2 matches, 35 runs, 2 wickets)

S Malik and A Akmal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Savarimuthu is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Rajaratnam (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Rajaratnam and S Hettige. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Amin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WIP vs PER match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already scored 119 runs and picked up six wickets in the last two games.

S Malik

Since the pitch is decent, you can make S Malik the captain of the grand league teams. He has already scored 35 runs and scalped two wickets in the last two matches. He looks in good touch and can play a big innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for WIP vs PER, Match 10

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points S Malik 35 runs and 2 wickets 139 points V Singh 119 runs and 6 wickets 361 points S Rajaratnam 3 wickets 111 points S Hettige 2 wickets 72 points S Karthik 30 runs 71 points

Wilayah Persekutuan vs Perak Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl both in the death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Wilayah Persekutuan vs Perak Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wilayah Persekutuan vs Perak Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Karthik, A Hazalan

Batters: V Singh, M Amir, M Haziq

All-rounders: S Malik, A Akmal, A Savarimuthu

Bowlers: S Rajaratnam, S Hettige, M Amin

Wilayah Persekutuan vs Perak Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wilayah Persekutuan vs Perak Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Karthik

Batters: V Singh, M Amir, A Khan

All-rounders: S Malik, A Akmal, R Khan, S Surendran

Bowlers: S Rajaratnam, S Hettige, X Thuraiappah

