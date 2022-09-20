WIP vs SAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 2022, Match 23

Wilayah Persekutuan (WIP) will take on Sabah (SAB) in the 23rd match of the Malaysia T20 2022 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the WIP vs SAB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Wilayah Persekutuan have had a successful campaign in the ongoing Malaysia T20 2022, winning three of four games. They scored 138 runs against Kelantan in their previous game, easily winning by 65 runs. Virandeep Singh and Sharveen Surendran have been in scintillating form with the bat, making every target look small.

Sabah, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the competition, having lost all four. They will look to put on a strong performance to begin their winning run.

WIP vs SAB Match Details for Malaysia T20 2022

The 23rd match of the Malaysia T20 2022 between Wilayah Persekutuan and Sabah will be played on September 21 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am IST.

Match: WIP vs SAB, Malaysia T20 2022, Match 23

Date & Time: September 21, 2022, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

Live Streaming: Fancode

WIP vs SAB, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Selangor Turf Club is good for batting, and batters truly enjoy batting since the ball comes off the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which will keep batters on their toes.

Over time, the ball will grip the surface more accurately, making it easier for bowlers to use their variations. Anything above 140 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 93

Average 2nd innings score: 81

WIP vs SAB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Wilayah Persekutuan: W-L-W-W

Sabah: L-L-L-L

WIP vs SAB Probable Playing XIs for Malaysia T20 2022

Wilayah Persekutuan Team News

No major injury news.

Wilayah Persekutuan Probable Playing XI

Virandeep Singh (c), Ahmad Arif Salman, Areean Zaharin, Arjoon Thillainathan, Praveen Surendran, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratnam (wk), and Xavier Ariam Thuraiappah.

Sabah Team News

No major injury news.

Sabah Probable Playing XI

Abd Rasid, Fiqry Norman, Hamzah Bin (c), Mohammad Izwanshah, Mohammad Jabir (wk), Muhamad Shawn Haikal, Azhar Sudirmanto, Aimansyah Sabturani, Irfan Amirul Sukur, Razmye Kasim, and Sudirmani Mohd Idrus.

WIP vs SAB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sidarth Karthik (48 runs in four matches, S.R : 67.67)

Sidarth is yet to hit form with the bat and has struggled a lot. He went on to score only five runs against Kelantan in their previous game.

Top Batter Pick

Hamzah Bin Panggi (41 runs & five wickets in four matches)

Hamzah is a quality batting all-rounder who has been scoring valuable runs and providing breakthroughs for his side. He has amassed 41 runs and picked up five wickets in four games. Given his form, he is a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Virandeep Singh (219 runs & 7 wickets in four matches, Average: 109.50)

Virandeep has been a consistent performer for WIP so far and could be an important addition to your fantasy team for this match. He looked brilliant with both the bat and the ball in the tournament, leading the charts for most runs with 219 runs at an average of 109.50 in four games while picking up seven wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Xavier Thuraippah (Seven wickets in four matches, Average: 9.57)

Xavier has impressed so far this tournament with his bowling abilities. He has taken seven wickets at an average of 9.57 while scoring valuable runs in the lower order.

WIP vs SAB match captain and vice-captain choices

Sharveen Surendran

Sharveen Surendran will lead the bowling attack for Wilayah Persekutuan in the upcoming match. He has picked up six wickets at an impressive average of 4.50 in four games, making him a captain pick for your fantasy side.

Fiqry Norman

He has impressed with his medium fast bowling prowess, causing trouble for batters in the competition so far and has scalped six wickets at an average of 14.83 in four games. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick for this outing.

Five must-picks with player stats for WIP vs SAB Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Izwanshah 16 runs in four games Sudirmani Idrus 34 runs & 4 wickets in four games Arjoon Thillinathan 11 runs in four games Saifullah Malik 54 runs & 2 wickets in four games Shivnarin Rajatnam 15 runs & 2 wickets in four games

WIP vs SAB match expert tips 23rd match

Sachinu Hettige was outstanding with the ball against Kelantan, conceding only a few runs and keeping the batters in check. He took three wickets at an economy rate of 3.91 and could be a multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

WIP vs SAB Dream11 Prediction Team, 23rd Match, Head To Head League

WIP vs SAB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sidharth Karthik

Batters: Sudirmani Mohd Idrus, Abd Rasid, Hamzah Bin

All-Rounders: Virandeep Singh, Saifullah Malik, Sharveen Surendran, Fiqry Norman

Bowlers: Sachinu Hettige, Xavier Ariam Thuraiappah, Muhamad Shawn Haikal

WIP vs SAB Dream11 Prediction Team, 23rd Match, Grand League

WIP vs SAB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Jabir

Batters: Sudirmani Mohd Idrus, Abd Rasid, Hamzah Bin

All-Rounders: Virandeep Singh, Saifullah Malik, Sharveen Surendran, Fiqry Norman

Bowlers: Sachinu Hettige, Xavier Ariam Thuraiappah, Shivnarin Rajaratnam

