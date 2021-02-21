WIS v GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 22nd, 2021

The Windwards Islands are up against Guyana at the Coolidge Cricket Ground In the 15th game of the tournament. Both teams endured defeats in their previous games and will look to turn the tide on Monday.
Guyana started the season on a bright note before succumbing to defeat against Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad bundled out Guyana for a paltry 187 and successfully chased the total with six wickets and nine overs to spare. Despite the loss, Guyana sits comfortably in second place in the points table.
Trinidad and Tobago have had a mixed season in the Super Cup 50 2021. They have won two and lost two of the four games they have played so far. In their previous game, the team were ousted by Barbados on all fronts.
Barbados not only posted a daunting total of 286, but they inflicted a 173-run defeat. The Windward Islands will have their work cut out for them against a consistent Guyana side on Monday.
Squads to choose from
Windward Islands
Sunil Ambris (C), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), and Kevin Stoute
Guyana
Leon Johnson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Assad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith
Predicted playing XIs
Windward Islands
Sunil Ambris (C), Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), Kevin Stoute
Guyana
Assad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson ©, Chris Barnwell, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble (wk), Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie
Match details
Match: Windward Islands vs Guyana
Date: 22nd February, 07:00 PM IST
Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
Pitch report
Teams have found it difficult to get going in the league as the tournament has progressed. A low-scoring encounter is likely on a humid day in Antigua on Monday.
West Indies ODD Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anthony Bramble, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmeyer, Leon Johnson, Sunil Ambris, Kevin Stoute, Christopher Barnwell, Romario shepherd, Larry Edwards, Ryan John
Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice-captain: Sunil Ambris
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Emmanuel Stewart, Gudakesh Motie, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmeyer, Leon Johnson, Sunil Ambris, Kevin Stoute, Christopher Barnwell, Romario Shepherd, Larry Edwards, Preston McSween
Captain: Shimron Hetmeyer Vice-captain: Romario ShepherdPublished 21 Feb 2021, 19:23 IST