WIS v TIS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 13th, 2021

Match 6 of the Super50 Cup will see the Windward Islands taking on Trinidad & Tobago at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Both sides started their campaign on a winning note and will look to extend that streak.

Trinidad & Tobago is the dominant side when compared to their opposition, with the likes of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, and Evin Lewis in their squad.

In their first game against Jamaica, they chased down a total of 259 with nine overs to spare, courtesy of a brilliant century by Evin Lewis and some decent contributions by Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran.

Windward Islands, on the other hand, looked impressive as a unit in their first outing as they excelled with the bat and ball. It will be interesting to see how the team carries forward their momentum against their mighty opponents.

In their previous fixture against Leeward Islands, they successfully defended a total of 284. After being put in to bat, Windward Islands reached a total of 284 after some crucial cameos by captain Sunil Ambris and Kevin Stoute. In their defense of the total, their bowling unit kept picking up wickets consistently and bowled out their opposition for 253.

Squads to choose from

Windward Islands: Sunil Ambris ©, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Obed McCoy, Desron Maloney, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, Kevin Stoute.

Trinidad & Tobago: Keiron Pollard ©, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Windward Islands: Kimani Melius, Desron Maloney, Sunil Ambris ©, Kevin Stoute Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Roland Cato, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween.

Trinidad & Tobago: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Keiron Pollard ©, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein.

Match Details

Match: Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago, Match 6

Date: 13th February, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

One can expect a high scoring fixture on Saturday, with the pitch favoring the batters. The side batting first will have to post a total in excess of 300 to be able to defend it later on with ease.

Super50 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WIS v TIS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Kevin Stoute, Nicholas Pooran, Desron Maloney, Keiron Pollard, Anderson Phillip, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran Vice-captain: Sunil Ambris

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Kevin Stoute, Roland Cato, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Emmanuel Stewart, Sunil Narine, Larry Edwards, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip

Captain: Evin Lewis Vice-captain: Kevin Stoute