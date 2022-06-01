WIS vs BAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Windies Test Championship, Match 13

The Windward Volcanoes (WIS) will face the Barbados Pride (BAR) in the 13th match of the Windies Test Championship on Wednesday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad & Tobago.

Barbados Pride are coming off a win over Trinidad & Tobago Red Force by an innings and 22 runs in their previous game. With Kraigg Brathwaite and Jomel Warrican in fine form, they will be looking for another victory in the tournament.

However, the Windward Volcanoes have had a tournament to forget, losing all four of their games in the Championship 2022 so far. With both teams eager to win, an exciting game awaits in Trinidad & Tobago.

WIS vs BAR Probable Playing 11 Today

WIS XI

Kavem Hodge (c), Keron Cottoy, Devon Smith, Preston McSween, Denis Smith (wk), Kimani Melius, Alick Athanaze, Kenneth Dember, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Ackeem Auguste

BAR XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich (wk), Justin Greaves, Akeem Jordan, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Ramon Simmonds, Jomel Warrican

Match Details

WIS vs BAR, Windies Test Championship, Match 13

Date and Time: 01st June 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad & Tobago.

Pitch Report

The Diego Martin Sporting Complex has a batting-friendly surface. The batters will have all the time to face the seamers. The spinners will also benefit from surface assistance. Both teams will ideally look to bat first after winning the toss and put up a good total in the first innings.

Today’s WIS vs BAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shane Dowrich: Shane Dowrich, who plays spin and pace well, is one of BAR's most experienced batters. He has been in good form in recent months, scoring big points. With Dowrich batting in the middle order and getting ample opportunities, he makes for a good addition to your WIS vs BAR fantasy team.

Batters

Kraigg Brathwaite: He has been the series' best batter for the Barbados Pride, regularly scoring big runs in tough situations. With the conditions favoring batters, Kraigg is one to keep an eye on in this game.

With 475 runs at an excellent average of 79.16 in just four games, Brathwaite tops the competition's most-runs chart.

All-rounders

Raymon Reifer: Reifer could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has 274 runs at an impressive average of 45.66 in four games in this series and could be impactful in this match as well. He is also quite effective with his medium-fast bowling.

Bowlers

Jomel Warrican: Barbados spinner Warrican has been consistent, taking 10 wickets in two games. His ability to spin the ball, accompanied by the ideal conditions, makes him a must-pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in WIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (TRI) – 109 points.

Jonathan Carter (BAR) – 123 points.

Jayden Seales (TRI) – 193 points.

Key stats for WIS vs BAR Dream11 prediction team

Jonathan Carter - 217 runs in four games; batting average: 43.40

Keron Cottoy - 199 runs in four games; batting average: 28.42.

Kenneth Dember - 15 wickets in four games; bowling average: 23.33.

WIS vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Today (Windies Test Championship)

WIS vs BAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shane Dowrich, Kraigg Brathwaite, Justin Greaves, Devon Smith, Kavem Hodge, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Alick Athanaze, Jomel Warrican, Akeem Jordan, Kenneth Dember.

Captain: Raymon Reifer. Vice-captain: Kraigg Brathwaite.

WIS vs BAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denis Smith, Kraigg Brathwaite, Justin Greaves, Devon Smith, Kavem Hodge, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jomel Warrican, Akeem Jordan, Kenneth Dember.

Captain: Raymon Reifer. Vice-captain: Roston Chase.

