WIS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 18th, 2021

Match 11 of the Super50 Cup will see Windward Volcanoes lock horns with Barbados Pride at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Thursday.

Barbados Pride have lost all three games they have played so far. Although they have performed decently, they haven't been able to close games out and, as a result, are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Their opponents, the Windward Volcanos, are in the 3rd position on the points table with two wins and a loss from their three games.

The Valcanoes will look to move up the table with another win, while Barbados Pride will be desperate to get their first win of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Windward Volcanoes

Sunil Ambris (C), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), and Kevin Stoute.

Barbados Pride

Jason Holder, Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drake, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, and Tevyn Walcott.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Windward Volcanoes

Sunil Ambris (C), Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), Kevin Stoute.

Barbados Pride

Zachary McCaskie, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott (WK), Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Chemar Holder

Match Details

Match: Windward Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride, Match 11

Date: February 18, 2021, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground appears balanced and has something to offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. In the past, the chasing teams have won most matches, and the captain who wins the toss will look to bowl first.

WIS vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WIS vs BAR Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tevyn Walcott, Emmanuel Stewart, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Preston McSween

Captain: Roston Chase Vice-Captain: Larry Edwards

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tevyn Walcott, Emmanuel Stewart, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Preston McSween

Captain: Jason Holder Vice-Captain: Keron Cottoy