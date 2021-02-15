WIS vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super50 Cup Match – Feb 16, 2021

Windward Volcanoes will lock horns with Jamaica Scorpions in the 9th Match of the Super50 Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Tuesday.

Windward Volcanoes are in the 3rd position on the points table with a win and a loss from two games. The Volcanoes lost their last match against Trinidad and Tobago by 4 wickets.

Jamaica Scorpions, on the other hand, have lost both their games and find themselves at the bottom of the Super50 points table. In their last match, the Scorpions succumbed to Guyana while chasing a target of 299.

The Scorpions will be desperate to get back to winning ways in this game against the Volcanoes.

Squads to choose from

Windward Volcanoes

Sunil Ambris (C), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), and Kevin Stoute.

Jamaica Scorpions

Rovman Powell (C), Derval Green, Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Javel Glenn, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Romaine Morrison (WK), Paul Palmer, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas (WK) and Oshane Thomas.

Predicted Playing XIs

Windward Volcanoes

Sunil Ambris (C), Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), Kevin Stoute.

Jamaica Scorpions

Rovman Powell (C), Derval Green, Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Paul Palmer, Aldaine Thomas (WK), Oshane Thomas.

Match Details

Match: Windward Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions, 9th Match

Date: 16th February 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground is a balanced one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. Chasing teams have won most of the matches played at this venue. So, one should not hesitate to bowl first after winning the toss. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 261 runs.

WIS vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aldaine Thomas, Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Andre McCarthy, Sunil Ambris, Keron Cottoy, Fabian Allen, Larry Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Kenneth Dember.

Captain: Keron Cottoy Vice-Captain: Andre McCarthy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Emmanuel Stewart, Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Andre McCarthy, Sunil Ambris, Keron Cottoy, Fabian Allen, Larry Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Preston McSween.

Captain: Sunil Ambris Vice-Captain: Brandon King