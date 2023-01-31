WIS vs TRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Test Championship, Match 1

The first match of the West Indies Test Championship will see Windward Volcanoes (WIS) squaring off against T&T Red Force (TRI) at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's on Tuesday, January 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TRI vs WIS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Windward Volcanoes have various in-form players, whereas T&T Red Force have a young squad.

Windward Volcanoes will give it their all to win the match, but T&T Red Force are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TRI vs WIS Match Details

The first match of the West Indies Test Championship will be played on January 31 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRI vs WIS, Match 1

Date and Time: January 31, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was abandoned due to rain.

TRI vs WIS Form Guide

TRI - Will be playing their first match

WIS - Will be playing their first match

TRI vs WIS Probable Playing XI

TRI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Amir Jangoo (wk), Darren Bravo, Jyd Goolie, Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Vikash Mohan, Terrance Hinds, Bryan Charles, Khary Pierre, and Uthman Muhammad.

WIS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tevyn Walcott (wk), Sunil Ambris, Jerlani Robinson, Alick Athanaze, Kimani Melius, Teddy Bishop, Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Darius Martin, and Redhead Nicklaus.

TRI vs WIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jangoo

A Jangoo is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Walcott is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Bravo

S Ambris and D Bravo are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Mohammed played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Khan

I Khan and K Hodge are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also bowling long spells. T Hinds is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Pierre

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Cariah and K Pierre. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are expected to keep up their good form in the upcoming championship. B Charles is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TRI vs WIS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ambris

S Ambris will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the match, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

D Bravo

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Bravo as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TRI vs WIS, Match 1

I Khan

K Hodge

S Ambris

D Bravo

J Mohammed

T&T Red Force vs Windward Volcanoes Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl a significant number of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

T&T Red Force vs Windward Volcanoes Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: S Ambris, J Mohammed, D Bravo, A Athanaze

All-rounders: I Khan, K Hodge, K Cottoy, T Hinds

Bowlers: Y Cariah, K Pierre

T&T Red Force vs Windward Volcanoes Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: S Ambris, D Bravo, A Athanaze

All-rounders: I Khan, K Hodge, K Cottoy, T Hinds

Bowlers: Y Cariah, K Pierre, B Charles

Poll : 0 votes