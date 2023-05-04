WKH vs NKL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Japan Premier League T20 – May 5th, 2023  

The North Kanto Lions (NKL) and West Kanto Hurricanes (WKH) will face each other in the Japan Premier League T20 on Friday, May 5. The Sano International Cricket Ground in Kanto will host the contest.

After facing the East Kanto Sunrisers, the West Kanto Hurricanes will play their second game on Friday. It is a great chance for them to start the tournament with two wins under their belt very early.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WKH vs NKL game:

#3 Vinay Iyer (WKH) – 9 credits

Vinay Iyer has taken part in two T20Is so far. Overall, in T20 cricket, Iyer has racked up 2416 runs from 78 matches at an impressive average of 43.14 and a strike rate of 113. He also has 15 half-centuries.

Iyer has a top score of 124 and it shows how good a batter he is. He has also notched up 85 wickets at a decent economy rate of 5.84 with three four-wicket hauls and one fifer to his credit.

#2 Reo Sakurano-Thomas (NKL) – 8.5 credits

Reo Sakurano-Thomas has played six T20Is thus far in which he has scored 24 runs an average of 12 and a strike-rate of 120. He has also picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.94 with one five-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

He is a useful cricketer and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the WKH vs NKL match.

#1 Kazumasa Hiratsuka (NKL) – 8.5 credits

Kazumasa Hiratsuka (Image Courtesy: Japan Cricket Association)

Kazumasa Hiratsuka has been an effective cricketer in T20s and should be picked for the WKH vs NKL match. In 114 matches, he has scored 2197 runs at an average of 30.51 and a strike-rate of 110.35 with 10 half-centuries and two centuries to his name.

He has also picked up 105 wickets from 114 matches with two four-wicket hauls.

