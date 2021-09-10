WLP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Wild Panthers (WLP) will face Malo (MAL) in the FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo's 19th match on September 10th at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

The Akshar Patel-led Wild Panthers are currently placed in second position in the points table this season. The Wild Panthers have played four matches in the 2021 FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo, winning three of them. The 19th match of this year's tournament will see the Wild Panthers and Malo meet for the very first time.

The Malo squad will be led by Mian Shahid. The defending champions are presently third in the points standings. Malo's record so far has been inconsistent, with two victories and as many defeats from four matches.

WLP vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

Wild Panthers

Azher Andani, Waqar Nasir, Dikshit Patel, Md Siraj Nipo, Hardik Patel, Kishan Suthar (wk), Dhaval Patel, Dharm Patel, Akshar Patel (c), Mitul Patel, Parth Patel

Malo

Mian Shahid(c), Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Junaid Ali, Jayesh Popat(wk), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Adnan Gondal

Match Details

WLP vs MAL, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: 10th September, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal

Pitch Report

The Cartaxo Cricket Ground's artificial track is a batting-friendly pitch that will benefit the hitters in both innings. The pacers will have a difficult time in the initial overs, and the spinners will have to bowl in the right areas to get any help. Bowlers will have to toil hard in order to take wickets.

Today’s WLP vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kishan Suthar: Although he has gathered only 14 runs from 4 matches so far, the batsman will be looking to regain his form against Malos.

Batsmen

Azher Andani: The big-hitting opening batsman is the tournament's second-highest scorer with 159 runs in four games. In the last match, he scored a brilliant 50, laced with 7 fours. He has also picked up five wickets with his right-hand medium-pace bowling.

Mian Shahid: The skipper is Malo's second-highest scorer with 112 runs, including back-to-back man-of-the-match efforts on Wednesday, leading his team to two important victories.

All-rounders

Amir Zaib: The right-handed batsman and right-arm medium bowler from Malo has scored 118 runs and taken 5 wickets in this tournament so far.

Dikshit Patel: He is a Wild Panthers right-handed batsman and right-arm medium bowler. Patel has scored 39 runs and is the WLP's second-highest wicket-taker with 4 wickets so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Mitul Patel: The opening bowler has good ball control and can swing the new ball both ways. He is WLP's joint-highest wicket-taker, with five victims in four games, and has played an important part in all of their wins.

Najam Shahzad: The bowler from MAL has taken three wickets so far in this tournament. He has been handy with the bat as well, scoring 61 runs from four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WLP vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Dikshit Patel: 231 points

Mian Shahid: 198 points

Assad Mehmood: 190 points

Najam Shahzad: 170 points

Mitul Patel: 157 points

Important stats for WLP vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Dikshit Patel: 39 runs and 4 wickets from 4 matches

Mian Shahid: 112 runs from 4 matches

Assad Mehmood: 8 runs and 5 wickets from 4 matches

Najam Shahzad: 61 runs and 3 wickets from 4 matches

Mitul Patel: 5 wickets from 4 matches

WLP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

WLP vs MAL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kishan Suthar, Azher Andani, Amir Zaib, Mian Shahid, Waqar Nasir, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Dikshit Patel, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Assad Mehmood, Najam Shahzad, Mitul Patel.

Captain: Azher Andani Vice-Captain: Dikshit Patel

WLP vs MAL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kishan Suthar, Azher Andani, Amir Zaib, Mian Shahid, Mohammad Siraj Nippo, Muhmmad Adnan Gondal, Dikshit Patel, Mitul Patel, Assad Mehmood, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad.

Captain: Amir Zaib Vice-Captain: Mian Shahid

Edited by Parimal Dagdee