WLP vs PNJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, Matches 23 & 24

The Wild Panthers (WLP) will take on Punjab CC (PNJ) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Saturday.

Both teams will start their ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 journey today. While the Wild Panthers won three of their six fixtures last season, Punjab CC didn’t feature in the previous edition.

WLP vs PNJ Probable Playing 11 today

Wild Panthers: Azhar Andani, Manjeet Singh, Dharm Patel, Dikshit Patel, Sunil Patel (wk), Hardik Patel, Arslan Naseem, Rahul Bhardwaj, Mitul Patel, Md Omar Faruk, Akshar Patel (c)

Punjab CC: Bilal Nasir, Arslan Ahmad, Rana Sarwar, Rao Imran, Parveen Singh, Mehtab Qayyum, Abdul Qazi, Syed Ali Naqi, Umair Sarwar, Abu Sufyan Mayo (wk), Umar Muhammad

Match Details

WLP vs PNJ, Matches 23 and 24, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022

Date & Time: April 2nd 2022, 5 & 7 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.

Today’s WLP vs PNJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sunil Patel can chip in with some handy runs and is quite safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Azhar Andani has a good record in ECS tournaments, having scored 295 runs at a strike rate of 162.08 in addition to taking six wickets.

All-rounder

Parveen Singh can make a big impact with both the bat and ball. He has an ECS career strike rate of 181.39 and has picked up eight wickets as well.

Bowler

Syed Ali Naqi has the ability to bowl economical spells and claim wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in WLP vs PNJ Dream11 Prediction Team

Parveen Singh (PNJ)

Syed Ali Naqi (PNJ)

Rahul Bhardwaj (WLP)

Bilal Nasir (PNJ)

Arslan Naseem (WLP)

WLP vs PNJ Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)

Dream11 Team for Wild Panthers vs Punjab CC - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sunil Patel, Azhar Andani, Arslan Ahmad, Bilal Nasir, Rahul Bhardwaj, Arslan Naseem, Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Mitul Patel, Syed Ali Naqi, Umair Sarwar.

Captain: Parveen Singh. Vice-captain: Arslan Naseem.

Dream11 Team for Wild Panthers vs Punjab CC - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sunil Patel, Azhar Andani, Mehtab Qayyum, Bilal Nasir, Rahul Bhardwaj, Arslan Naseem, Rao Imran, Parveen Singh, Syed Ali Naqi, Umair Sarwar, Akshar Patel

Captain: Azhar Andani. Vice-captain: Parveen Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar