WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2022, Final

The World Giants will take on the Asia Lions in the final of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.

The World Giants have been the team to beat in the competition so far. They have a spectacular unit of players who have persisted under all kinds of situations. The Giants topped the table with six points and have also shown tremendous batting firepower.

The Lions, meanwhile, have seen several ups and downs throughout the tournament. Upul Tharanga has been in immense form and will be the key to their success.

WOG vs ASL Probable Playing 11 Today

WOG XI

Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard (wk), Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin O’Brien, Albie Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, Daren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Brett Lee, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar

ASL XI

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Chaminda Vaas, Muthiah Muralidaran, Dihara Fernando / Umar Gul

Match Details

WOG vs ASL, Legends League Cricket 2022, Final

Date and Time: 29th January, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Ground is advantageous for the batters. The side batting second has won both the games so far. It would thus be wise to opt to bat second after winning the toss here.

Today’s WOG vs ASL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Mustard has done a great job and will be a fantastic wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Batters

Upul Tharanga is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 223 runs in four games at an average of 55.75.

Regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, Kevin Pietersen played with panache throughout his career. He has scored 164 runs in this competition so far.

All-rounders

Kevin O’Brien has been impressive in the competition so far. The former Ireland international has scored 169 runs at an average of 56.33 and has also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

Morne Morkel was an accomplished T20 bowler during his heyday. He has picked up seven wickets thus far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WOG vs ASL Dream11 prediction team

Upul Tharanga (ASL) – 345 points

Kevin O’Brien (WOG) – 282points

Morne Morkel (WOG) – 269 points

Kevin Pietersen (WOG) – 260 points

Nuwan Kulasekara (ASL) – 188 points

Important stats for WOG vs ASL Dream11 prediction team

Upul Tharanga: 223 runs

Kevin O’Brien: 169 runs and 1 wicket

Morne Morkel: 7 wickets

Kevin Pietersen: 164 runs

Asghar Afghan: 124 runs and 2 wickets

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction Today

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Mustard, Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen, Asghar Afghan, Herschelle Gibbs, Misbah-ul-Haq, Kevin O’Brien, Morne Morkel, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ryan Sidebottom, Brett Lee

Captain: Upul Tharanga, Vice-Captain: Kevin Pietersen

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Mustard, Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen, Asghar Afghan, Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin O’Brien, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Morne Morkel, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ryan Sidebottom, Dilhara Fernando

Captain: Kevin O’Brien, Vice-Captain: Morne Morkel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee