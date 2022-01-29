WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2022, Final

The World Giants will take on the Asia Lions in the final of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.
The World Giants have been the team to beat in the competition so far. They have a spectacular unit of players who have persisted under all kinds of situations. The Giants topped the table with six points and have also shown tremendous batting firepower.
The Lions, meanwhile, have seen several ups and downs throughout the tournament. Upul Tharanga has been in immense form and will be the key to their success.
WOG vs ASL Probable Playing 11 Today
WOG XI
Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard (wk), Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin O’Brien, Albie Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, Daren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Brett Lee, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar
ASL XI
Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Chaminda Vaas, Muthiah Muralidaran, Dihara Fernando / Umar Gul
Match Details
WOG vs ASL, Legends League Cricket 2022, Final
Date and Time: 29th January, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
Pitch Report
The track at the Al Amerat Ground is advantageous for the batters. The side batting second has won both the games so far. It would thus be wise to opt to bat second after winning the toss here.
Today’s WOG vs ASL Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Phil Mustard has done a great job and will be a fantastic wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.
Batters
Upul Tharanga is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 223 runs in four games at an average of 55.75.
Regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, Kevin Pietersen played with panache throughout his career. He has scored 164 runs in this competition so far.
All-rounders
Kevin O’Brien has been impressive in the competition so far. The former Ireland international has scored 169 runs at an average of 56.33 and has also picked up a wicket.
Bowlers
Morne Morkel was an accomplished T20 bowler during his heyday. He has picked up seven wickets thus far.
Top 5 best players to pick in WOG vs ASL Dream11 prediction team
Upul Tharanga (ASL) – 345 points
Kevin O’Brien (WOG) – 282points
Morne Morkel (WOG) – 269 points
Kevin Pietersen (WOG) – 260 points
Nuwan Kulasekara (ASL) – 188 points
Important stats for WOG vs ASL Dream11 prediction team
Upul Tharanga: 223 runs
Kevin O’Brien: 169 runs and 1 wicket
Morne Morkel: 7 wickets
Kevin Pietersen: 164 runs
Asghar Afghan: 124 runs and 2 wickets
WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Mustard, Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen, Asghar Afghan, Herschelle Gibbs, Misbah-ul-Haq, Kevin O’Brien, Morne Morkel, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ryan Sidebottom, Brett Lee
Captain: Upul Tharanga, Vice-Captain: Kevin Pietersen
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Mustard, Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen, Asghar Afghan, Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin O’Brien, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Morne Morkel, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ryan Sidebottom, Dilhara Fernando
Captain: Kevin O’Brien, Vice-Captain: Morne Morkel