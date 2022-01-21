WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket T20, Match 2

The second match of the Legends League Cricket T20 2022 will see the World Giants (WOG) take on the Asia Lions (ASL) at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman on Friday.

The Asia Lions weren't able to get over the line against India Maharajas in the tournament opener despite the likes of Upul Tharanga and Misbah-ul-Haq starring with the bat. They will be keen to open their account at the expense of the World Giants, who have a decent squad to fall back on as well. With Kevin Pietersen headlining the Giants roster, they will be eyeing a winning start to their campaign in what promises to be a cracking contest in Muscat.

WOG vs ASL Probable Playing 11 Today

WOG XI

Kevin Pietersen, Brendan Taylor (wk), Herschelle Gibbs, Corey Anderson, Kevin O'Brien, Owais Shah, Albie Morkel, Daren Sammy, Brett Lee, Morne Morkel and Monty Panesar

ASL XI

Kamran Akmal (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah ul Haq (c), Azhar Mahmood, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Nuwan Kulasekara and Umar Gul

Match Details

WOG vs ASL, Legends Cricket T20 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 21st January 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a good batting track beckons at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. There should be some movement on offer for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners should also have a say in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key as usual. with both teams likely to prefer chasing under the lights upon winning the toss.

Today’s WOG vs ASL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Brendan Taylor: Brendan Taylor, who recently retired from international cricket, is set to play as part of the World Giants. A clinical top-order batter with a heap of experience behind him, Taylor should get some runs if he does get to bat in the top order. With his keeping ability also bound to come into play, he is a good pick for your WOG vs ASL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Upul Tharanga: Upul Tharanga started his campaign with a brisk fifty against the India Maharajas, albeit in a losing cause. The southpaw will be keen to continue his fine form against the World Giants as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Tillakaratne Dilshan: Star all-rounder Tillakaratne Dilshan couldn't fire with the bat in the tournament opener as he was dismissed cheaply within the powerplay phase. However, Dilshan was one of the standout performers in the World Series 2020-21 and given his all-round utility, he should have an impact in this game.

Bowler

Morne Morkel: Morne Morkel was last seen in competitive action for the Brisbane Heat in BBL 2020-21. Although age has caught up with the lanky pacer, Morkel is still capable of troubling batters with his ability to generate awkward bounce, making him a must-have in your WOG vs ASL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WOG vs ASL Dream11 prediction team

Kevin Pietersen (WOG)

Tillakaratne Dilshan (ASL)

Upul Tharanga (ASL)

Important stats for WOG vs ASL Dream11 prediction team

Tillakaratne Dilshan - 271 runs and 12 wickets in 8 Road Safety World Series 2021 matches

Kevin Pietersen - 177 runs in 5 Road Safety World Series 2021 matches, Average: 35.40

Kevin O'Brien - 1973 runs in 109 T20I matches, Average: 21.22

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction Today (Legends League Cricket T20 2022)

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Misbah ul Haq, Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen, Daren Sammy, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Kevin O'Brien, Morne Morkel, Shoaib Akhtar and Muttiah Muralitharan

Captain: Kevin O'Brien. Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez.

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Kamran Akmal, Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Kevin O'Brien, Morne Morkel, Shoaib Akhtar and Muttiah Muralitharan

Captain: Kevin O'Brien. Vice-captain: Upul Tharanga.

Edited by Samya Majumdar