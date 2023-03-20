WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2023, Final

The final of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will see the World Giants (WOG) square off against the Asia Lions (ASL) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday, March 20. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WOF vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
The World Giants were the team to beat in the league stage. They managed to win three of their matches in the league stage and topped the table. As a result, they got a direct pass into the final of the tournament.
Asia Lions, on the other hand, lost two of their group games and finished second in the points table. The Lions had to play against India Maharajas in the Eliminator to make it to the summit clash.
It will be a repeat match of the final from the last edition and the Asia Lions will look to return the favor and win the title for the first time.
WOG vs ASL Match Details
The final of Legends League Cricket 2023 will be played on March 20 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha at 8.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: WOG vs ASL, Final
Date and Time: March 20, 2023; 8.00 pm IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
WOG vs ASL, Pitch Report
The pitch at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha has been a good one. It has something in it for players of all trades. All the players will be kept interested and will have the chance to impact the match with their trades.
WOG vs ASL, Probable Playing XIs
World Giants Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
World Giants Probable Playing XI
Hashim Amla, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson (c), Jacques Kallis, Kevin O'Brien, Morne van Wyk (wk), Samit Patel, Tino Best, Christopher Mpofu, Brett Lee, and Monty Panesar.
Asia Lions Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
Asia Lions Probable Playing XI
Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Asgar Afghan, Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi (c), Abdur Razzak, Misbah-ul-Haq, Paras Khadka, and Sohail Tanvir.
WOG vs ASL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
U Tharanga (5 Matches, 266 Points)
Upul Tharanga has given solid starts to the team in the tournament. His recent good form makes him the best pick from the batter's pick for the match.
Batter
Shane Watson (4 Matches, 137 Points)
Shane Watson is well-known for performing big in the most important matches. His form has been a bit on and off this season, but his reputation makes him one of the most crucial picks for the match.
All-rounder
Tillakaratne Dilshan (5 Matches, 256 Points)
Tillakaratne Dilshan has been in good form with the bat. He can be a match-winner in the top order with the bat and can also bowl a few valuable overs for the team.
Bowler
Chris Mpofu (3 Matches, 229 Points)
Mpofu has been in great wicket-taking form throughout the tournament. The team will depend a lot on him to pick up some wickets in the early stages and put the opposition on the back foot.
WOG vs ASL match captain and vice-captain choices
Tillakaratne Dilshan
The former Sri Lankan all-rounder can definitely take the game away from the opposition with his explosive batting at the start of his innings. He can also bowl a couple of important overs and has an uncanny knack for breaking partnerships. Dilshan's all-round ability makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Shane Watson
Shane Watson could turn out to be lethal with the bat in important matches. He has the ability to completely bat the opposition out of the match with his aggressive batting. Though risky, Waston might turn out to be a high-return pick as a captain or vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-Picks for WOG vs ASL, Final
Misbah-ul-Haq
Shane Watson
Sohail Tanvir
Christopher Mpofu
Tillakaratne Dilshan
WOG vs ASL Match Expert Tips
It will be a sporting wicket and both bowlers and batters will be influential during the match. Impactful all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.
WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, Final, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga
Batters: Misbah-ul-Haq, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle
All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ricardo Powell
Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Christopher Mpofu
WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, Final, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk
Batters: Misbah-ul-Haq, Shane Waston, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla
All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan
Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Brett Lee, Abdur Razzak
