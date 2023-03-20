WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2023, Final

The final of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will see the World Giants (WOG) square off against the Asia Lions (ASL) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday, March 20. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WOF vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The World Giants were the team to beat in the league stage. They managed to win three of their matches in the league stage and topped the table. As a result, they got a direct pass into the final of the tournament.

Asia Lions, on the other hand, lost two of their group games and finished second in the points table. The Lions had to play against India Maharajas in the Eliminator to make it to the summit clash.

It will be a repeat match of the final from the last edition and the Asia Lions will look to return the favor and win the title for the first time.

WOG vs ASL Match Details

The final of Legends League Cricket 2023 will be played on March 20 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha at 8.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WOG vs ASL, Final

Date and Time: March 20, 2023; 8.00 pm IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

WOG vs ASL, Pitch Report

The pitch at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha has been a good one. It has something in it for players of all trades. All the players will be kept interested and will have the chance to impact the match with their trades.

WOG vs ASL, Probable Playing XIs

World Giants Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

World Giants Probable Playing XI

Hashim Amla, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson (c), Jacques Kallis, Kevin O'Brien, Morne van Wyk (wk), Samit Patel, Tino Best, Christopher Mpofu, Brett Lee, and Monty Panesar.

Asia Lions Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Asia Lions Probable Playing XI

Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Asgar Afghan, Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi (c), Abdur Razzak, Misbah-ul-Haq, Paras Khadka, and Sohail Tanvir.

BDM vs CLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Tharanga (5 Matches, 266 Points)

Upul Tharanga has given solid starts to the team in the tournament. His recent good form makes him the best pick from the batter's pick for the match.

Batter

Shane Watson (4 Matches, 137 Points)

Shane Watson is well-known for performing big in the most important matches. His form has been a bit on and off this season, but his reputation makes him one of the most crucial picks for the match.

All-rounder

Tillakaratne Dilshan (5 Matches, 256 Points)

Tillakaratne Dilshan has been in good form with the bat. He can be a match-winner in the top order with the bat and can also bowl a few valuable overs for the team.

Bowler

Chris Mpofu (3 Matches, 229 Points)

Mpofu has been in great wicket-taking form throughout the tournament. The team will depend a lot on him to pick up some wickets in the early stages and put the opposition on the back foot.

WOG vs ASL match captain and vice-captain choices

Tillakaratne Dilshan

The former Sri Lankan all-rounder can definitely take the game away from the opposition with his explosive batting at the start of his innings. He can also bowl a couple of important overs and has an uncanny knack for breaking partnerships. Dilshan's all-round ability makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Shane Watson

Shane Watson could turn out to be lethal with the bat in important matches. He has the ability to completely bat the opposition out of the match with his aggressive batting. Though risky, Waston might turn out to be a high-return pick as a captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for WOG vs ASL, Final

Misbah-ul-Haq

Shane Watson

Sohail Tanvir

Christopher Mpofu

Tillakaratne Dilshan

WOG vs ASL Match Expert Tips

It will be a sporting wicket and both bowlers and batters will be influential during the match. Impactful all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, Final, Head-to-head

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, Final, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batters: Misbah-ul-Haq, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ricardo Powell

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Christopher Mpofu

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, Final, Grand League

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, Final, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk

Batters: Misbah-ul-Haq, Shane Waston, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Brett Lee, Abdur Razzak

