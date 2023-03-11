WOG vs INM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 2

The World Giants (WOG) will take on India Maharajas (INM) in the second match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday, March 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WOG vs INM Dream11 prediction.

This will be the first match of the tournament for the defending champions World Giants. They won the 2022 edition, losing just one game that season. The Giants will be eyeing a winning start to their campaign.

India Maharajas, on the other hand, have not had a great start to the season. They could not hunt down 166 against Asia Lions and fell nine runs short. The Gautam Gambhir-led side will be desperate to bounce back strongly. They finished at the bottom of the table last season.

WOG vs INM Match Details, Legends League Cricket 2023

The second match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 between the World Giants and India Maharajas will be played on March 11 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The game is set to take place at 8 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WOG vs INM, Match 2, Legends League Cricket 2023

Date & Time: March 11th 2023, 8 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

WOG vs INM Pitch Report

The pitch at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha is a solid one to bat on. Asia Lions racked up 165 in their first game and defended it successfully. The surface will assist the pacers, especially with the new ball. A score of around 170-175 could be a par score at the venue.

WOG vs INM Probable Playing 11 today

World Giants Team News

No major injury concerns.

World Giants Probable Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch (c), Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Paul Collingwood, Ross Taylor/Lendl Simmons, Albie Morkel, Morne van Wyk (wk), Brett Lee, Tino Best, Monty Panesar

India Maharajas Team News

No major injury concerns.

India Maharajas Probable Playing XI: Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, Parvinder Awana

Today’s WOG vs INM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa was out for a duck in the first game of the tournament. However, he is a quality player and can get quick runs at the top of the order. He recently scored 218 runs at a strike rate of 128.24 in the ILT20.

Top Batter Pick

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir started the competition with a solid half-century. The India Maharajas skipper and left-handed opener made 54 off 39 balls in a knock where he hit seven boundaries against Asia Lions.

Top All-rounder Pick

Stuart Binny

Stuart Binny was the pick of the bowlers for India Maharajas in their first match against Asia Lions. He returned with figures of 2/22 from four overs. Binny can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Brett Lee

Brett Lee will be one of the premier batters for the World Giants. The Australian fast bowler could take wickets consistently.

WOG vs INM match captain and vice-captain choices

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan can make a big all-round impact. The left-handed all-rounder took one wicket and also scored 19 off 10 balls and almost took India Maharajas home against Asia Lions.

Shane Watson

Shane Watson can have a huge all-round impact. He is someone who can be a game-changer with the bat. Moreover, he has the knack for picking up wickets regularly.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WOG vs INM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Irfan Pathan (INM)

Shane Watson (WOG)

Robin Uthappa (INM)

Chris Gayle (WOG)

Stuart Binny (INM)

WOG vs INM match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and they are going to be the key. Thus, the likes of Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Irfan Pathan, and Stuart Binny will be the ones to watch out for.

WOG vs INM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WOG vs INM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Robin Uthappa

Batters: Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Gautam Gambhir

All-rounders: Shane Watson (vc), Jacques Kallis, Irfan Pathan (c), Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Brett Lee, Harbhajan Singh

WOG vs INM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WOG vs INM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Robin Uthappa

Batters: Yusuf Pathan, Chris Gayle (vc), Gautam Gambhir

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan, Paul Collingwood, Albie Morkel, Stuart Binny (c)

Bowlers: Brett Lee, Pravin Tambe

