WOG vs INM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 3

World Giants will take on India Maharajas in the third match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday.

World Giants began their campaign with a loss to Asia Lions, in their last game. With the help of Kevin O’Brien’s 95 off 46 deliveries, they scored 205-7. However, they lost the game in the final over.

India Maharajas, meanwhile, also took on Asia Lions in their first match of the tournament. The opposition scored 175 runs, thanks to fine knocks from Upul Tharanga and Misbah-ul-Haq. However, Maharajas won the game, thanks to Yusuf Pathan scoring 80 off 40 balls.

WOG vs INM Probable Playing XIs

WOG XI

Phil Mustard (wk), Kevin Pietersen, Corey Anderson, Owais Shah, Kevin O Brien, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Daren Sammy (c), Monty Panesar, Imran Tahir, Ryan Jay Sidebottom.

INM XI

S Badrinath, Naman Ojha (wk), Venugopal Rao, Hemang Badani, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif (c), Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel.

Match Details

Match: WOG vs INM, Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 3.

Date and Time: 22nd January, 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Ground is conducive for batters. The side batting second has won both games so far, so the team winning the toss should look to chase.

Today’s WOG vs INM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although he failed to make much of an impact with the bat in the previous game, Naman Ojha is the best bet for the wicketkeeper position in your Fantasy team.

Batters

Mohammed Kaif is expected to be a key player in this game. Besides being solid with the bat, he’s also excellent in the field.

Kevin Pietersen, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the best batters of his generation. He played with panache throughout his career. He has 5695 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 33.89 and a strike rate of 136.89.

All-rounders

Kevin O’Brien was sensational in the last game,leading his team’s effort with the bat. The former Ireland international scored 95 off 46 deliveries. His knock included seven fours and 14 sixes.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan played a match-winning knock of 80 off 40 deliveries in the last game. The barrage of boundaries and sixes from his bat needs little introduction.

Bowlers

Morne Morkel was an accomplished T20 bowler during his heydays. He picked up two wickets in the previous game.

Five best players to pick in WOG vs INM Dream11 prediction team

Kevin O’Brien (WOG) – 134 points.

Yusuf Pathan (INM) – 117 points.

Irfan Pathan (INM) – 97 points.

Manpreet Gony (INM) – 87 points.

Morne Morkel (WOG) – 62 points.

Key stats for WOG vs INM Dream11 prediction team

Kevin O’Brien: 1973 runs and 58 wickets in T20Is.

Yusuf Pathan: 236 runs and 13 wickets in T20Is.

Irfan Pathan: 172 runs and 28 wickets in T20Is.

Kevin Pietersen: 1176 runs in T20Is.

Darren Sammy: 587 runs and 44 wickets in T20Is.

WOG vs INM Dream11 Prediction Today

WOG vs INM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naman Ojha, Mohammed Kaif, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Sammy, Kevin O’Brien, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Morne Morkel, Munaf Patel, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Yusuf Pathan. Vice-Captain: Kevin O’Brien.

WOG vs INM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naman Ojha, Mohammed Kaif, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Sammy, Kevin O’Brien, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Albie Morkel, Manpreet Gony, Morne Morkel, Munaf Patel.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Kevin Pietersen. Vice-Captain: Irfan Pathan.

Edited by Bhargav