WOG vs INM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 6

World Giants (WOG) will take on India Maharajas (INM) in the sixth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday.

World Giants have played three games this season. They have won two of them to sit atop the points table at the moment. Meanwhile, India Maharajas have won once in three games, and are placed at the bottom of the table.

WOG vs INM Probable Playing XIs

WOG XI

Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin O’Brien, Corey Anderson, Brad Haddin (wk), Albie Morkel, Daren Sammy (C), Brett Lee, Morne Morkel, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar.

INM XI

Naman Ojha (wk), Wasim Jaffer, Subramaniam Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif (C), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Nikhil Chopra, Manpreet Gony, Amit Bhandari, Aavishkar Salvi, Munaf Patel.

Match Details

Match: WOG vs INM, Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 3.

Date and Time: 22nd January, 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Ground is conducive for batters. The team batting second has won both games so far. So the team winning the toss should look to do the same here.

Today’s WOG vs INM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Naman Ojha is the best bet for the wicketkeeper position in your Fantasy team. He was absolutely scintillating in his previous game against World Giants. Ojha scored 140 runs at a tremendous strike rate of 202.9, and his knock included 15 fours and nine sixes.

Batters

Mohammed Kaif is expected to continue his good form. Besides being solid with the bat, he’s also excellent in the field, even at his age.

Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen is regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, having played with panache throughout his career. Pietersen scored 53 runs in his last game against India Maharajas.

All-rounders

Kevin O’Brien was sensational in his last game, and was the protagonist with the bat for his side. The former Ireland international scored 31 runs, and also picked up a wicket.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan played a match-winning knock of 80 off 40 deliveries in the first game. The barrage of boundaries and sixes from his bat needs little introduction.

Bowlers

Morne Morkel was an accomplished T20 bowler during his heydays. He has picked up five wickets thus far in the competition.

Five best players to pick in WOG vs INM Dream11 prediction team

Naman Ojha (INM) – 262 points.

Kevin Pietersen (WOG) – 234 points.

Kevin O’Brien (WOG) – 222 points.

Morne Morkel (WOG) – 191 points.

Stuart Binny (INM) – 176 points.

Key stats for WOG vs INM Dream11 prediction team

Naman Ojha: 160 runs.

Kevin Pietersen: 153 runs.

Kevin O’Brien: 126 runs and 1 wicket.

Morne Morkel: 5 wickets.

Yusuf Pathan: 107 runs.

WOG vs INM Dream11 Prediction Today

WOG vs INM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naman Ojha, Mohammed Kaif, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Sammy, Kevin O’Brien, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Morne Morkel, Ryan Sidebottom, Manpreet Gony, Brett Lee.

Captain: Kevin O’Brien. Vice-Captain: Kevin Pietersen.

WOG vs INM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naman Ojha, Mohammed Kaif, Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Sammy, Kevin O’Brien, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Morne Morkel, Ryan Sidebottom, Manpreet Gony.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Naman Ojha. Vice-Captain: Yusuf Pathan.

Edited by Bhargav