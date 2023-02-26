Women's T20 World Cup 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for Australia vs South Africa

Australia and South Africa will take the field in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday (February 26), at Newlands in Cape Town.

After a riveting round of semi-finals, it's a David vs Goliath battle that awaits us in the finals. After all the noise that surrounded the Proteas before the tournament, they played their hearts out to make it to the finals. In fact, this is the first South African team across both men's and women's cricket to make it to the Finals of a senior ICC event and that is some achievement.

The fact that they've done this despite suffering a defeat in their first game of the tournament and taking on an unbeaten England side makes it all the more remarkable. However, having come this far, Sune Luus' side won't be happy with a runners-up medal and will want to give their all and take the game to the mighty Aussies.

Meanwhile, Australia kept their cool and survived a second-inning Indian assault to make the final with a 5-run win. The largely untroubled Aussies would have had their hearts in their mouths when Harmanpreet Kaur was motoring along, but they showed their class and hardly broke a sweat in the high-pressure situation.

The Aussies will definitely be the favorites coming into this game and will want to add another world title to their name.

Let's now look at three surprise picks for your Dream11 teams for the final.

#3 Georgia Wareham

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham had an uncharacteristically expensive and wicketless outing in the semi-final against India and that's probably why her ownership is so low heading into this game. But make no mistake, she's one of the best bowler options you can pick from the Aussie side and she could be a massively helpful differential.

She has picked up six wickets in four games, averaging a solid 14.50 with the ball, and considering she picked up two wickets in this fixture earlier in the group stage, expect her to deliver the goods once more.

Proteas all-rounder Chloe Tryon could prove to be a crucial player for them in this match. Chloe usually comes out to bat at No.5 and is a hard-hitting batter who can also contribute with the ball by bowling some useful left-arm spin. She won the Player of the Match award in South Africa's crucial win against New Zealand and will want to deliver again, albeit on a bigger stage.

One of the side's more senior and experienced players, Chloe's lack of ownership is surprising when you consider her high points ceiling. While there is an element of risk involved, she's definitely a player worth taking a punt on.

Jess Jonassen returned to the Australian XI in the semi-final against India, replacing Alana King and giving the side a left-arm orthodox option. On a day where most of the Aussie bowlers were taken for runs, Jess had a relatively good game and bowled the all-important 19th over, winning the game for her side by conceding only four runs and picking up a wicket.

A tight, wicket-taking left-arm spinner who usually bowls in the death, it looks like Jess can enjoy plenty of success against South Africa, who have struggled against left-arm spin. Be it Inoka Ranaweera in the group stage or Sophie Ecclestone in the semi-finals, quality left-arm orthodox seems to have troubled the Proteas, and Jonassen could very well exploit that.

Her low ownership means she could reward those Dream11 managers who back her in this crunch fixture.

