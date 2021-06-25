WOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 25th, 2021

Worcestershire will go up against Durham in Match No. 65 of the T20 Blast 2021 on Friday.

Worcestershire have played seven matches so far in the tournament, winning two and losing three of them. The remaining two matches were tied and washed out due to rain, respectively.

Meanwhile, Durham managed two more wins than Worcestershire after playing the same number of matches. Both these teams are well poised and will be looking to get a win and move up the points table.

On that note, here are the three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast encounter between Worcestershire and Durham.

#3 Ben Cox

Worcestershire v Derbyshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Worcestershire’s stand-in skipper, Ben Cox, has found his form back with the bat in hand. In their previous encounter against Yorkshire, he amassed 61 runs off 47 deliveries. Cox's innings was laced with eight fours and a maximum.

He also has an exciting strike rate of 148.64 this season, making him one of the most suitable choices to lead your Dream11 team in the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

#2 Riki Wessels

Derbyshire v Worcestershire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Riki Wessels has been the highest run-scorer for Worcestershire so far in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. He has scored as many as 173 runs from six outings with an average of 28.83.

Wessels' 77 runs from 45 deliveries against Yorkshire in their most recent encounter was his best knock in the ongoing T20 Blast season. The wicketkeeper-batsman also tends to contribute behind the stumps and can thus fetch you valuable Dream11 points.

#1 Cameron Bancroft

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Durham skipper Cameron Bancroft scored an unbeaten 76 off 53 balls to help his side defeat Birmingham Bears in one of their recent encounters. He has scored 156 runs from six matches with an average of 38.75 in this tournament.

The Australian middle-order batsman bats with a decent T20 strike rate of 124 and tends to play long anchoring innings. Therefore, he is a must-pick for the fixture between Durham and Worcestershire.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee