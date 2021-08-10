WOR vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For Royal London One-Day Cup

Worcestershire Rapids will be up against Durham Cricket in a Group A fixture of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the County Ground in Worcester on Tuesday.

Worcestershire Rapids have won three out of their seven Royal London One-Day Cup matches and are currently placed in fifth spot in Group A. Their last match against Lancashire Lightning was abandoned due to rain. Durham Cricket, on the other hand, have won four out of their six Royal One-Day Cup matches and are currently top of the Group A standings. They beat Essex Eagles by two wickets in their last match.

WOR vs DUR Probable Playing 11 Today

WOR XI

Joe Leach (C), Jack Haynes, Gareth Roderick (WK), Brett D’Oliveira, Thomas Charles Fell, Jacques Banton, Jake Libby, Ed Barnard, Josh Baker, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch.

DUR XI

Scott Borthwick (C), Graham Clark, Cameron Bancroft (WK), Alex Lees, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Jack Campbell, Paul van Meekeren, Chris Rushworth.

Match Details

WOR vs DUR, Royal One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 10th August 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Worcester.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the County Ground in Worcester is a batting-friendly one with an average first innings score of 297 runs. Although the batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground, the pacers will also get some movement early on with the new ball. Teams winning the toss will look to field first as the last three out of the four Royal London One-Day Cup matches played at the venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Today’s WOR vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Cameron Bancroft: The Australian wicket-keeper is a top-quality batsman who can score some quick-fire runs today. He has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 in five matches he played this season.

Batsmen

Graham Clark: Clark has been in red-hot form with the bat so far this season. He is the leading run-scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup this season with 391 runs in five matches.

Jack Haynes: The 20-year old is one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Worcestershire Rapids. He has scored 342 runs in six Royal London One-Day Cup matches this season. Haynes can score a big knock today as well.

All-rounders

Brett D’Oliveira: The English all-rounder can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming Royal London One-Day Cup match. He has scored 262 runs at a strike rate of 106.07 while also picking up six wickets in five outings.

Luke Doneathy: Doneathy has been impressive with both the bat and ball in the last couple of Royal London One-Day Cup matches. He has scored 132 runs at a strike rate of 113.79 and also picked up six wickets.

Bowlers

Joe Leach: The Worcestershire Rapids skipper has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.83 and also scored 156 runs in six matches. Leach is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy teams.

Scott Borthwick: He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.37 while also scoring 98 runs this season. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in WOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Graham Clark (DUR) - 524 points

Brett D’Oliveira (WOR) - 502 points

Alex Lees (DUR) - 481 points

Jack Haynes (WOR) - 465 points

Joe Leach (WOR) - 404 points

Important stats for WOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Brett D’Oliveira: 262 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 106.07 and ER - 4.83

Joe Leach: 156 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 106.84 and ER - 5.82

Graham Clark: 391 runs in 5 matches; SR - 108.31

Alex Lees: 375 runs in 5 matches; SR - 91.24

Jack Haynes: 342 runs in 6 matches; SR - 96.88

WOR vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

WOR vs DUR Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jake Libby, Jack Haynes, Ed Barnard, Brett D’Oliveira, Paul van Meekeren, Chris Rushworth, Joe Leach, Charlie Morris.

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira. Vice-captain: Alex Lees.

WOR vs DUR Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Alex Lees, Jake Libby, Jack Haynes, Ed Barnard, Brett D’Oliveira, Luke Doneathy, Scott Borthwick, Paul van Meekeren, Joe Leach, Charlie Morris.

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira. Vice-captain: Jack Haynes.

Edited by Samya Majumdar