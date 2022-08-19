WOR vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B

Worcestershire (WOR) will take on Essex (ESS) in the Group B match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Friday (August 19) at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester.

Essex are one of the strongest teams in this year's English One Day Cup. They have won three of their last six games. Worcestershire, on the other hand, have won only one of their last six games and are currently placed at the last position in the points table.

Worcestershire will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Essex are a relatively better team. Essex are expected to win this nail-biting encounter and strengthen their position.

WOR vs ESS Probable Playing XI

WOR Playing XI

Ed Pollock, Azhar Ali, Taylor Cornall, Jake Libby (c), Ed Barnard, Ben Cox (wk), Henry Cullen, Joe Leach, Ben Gibbon, Dillon Pennington, Adam Finch.

ESS Playing XI

Tom Westley (c), Josh Rymell, Feroze Khushi, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Jamie Porter.

Match Details

WOR vs ESS, English One Day Cup 2022, Group B

Date and Time: August 19, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

The County Ground's pitch is a hitting haven. The batters should be able to play shots on the up since the ball is anticipated to come on to the bat nicely. Considering that the average first-inning score at the venue is more than 250 runs, batting first should be the preferred strategy. To get wickets, bowlers must place their pitches correctly.

WOR vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Cox, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches. G Roelofsen is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Ali and F Khushi are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. J Libby is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He smashed 126 runs in just 127 balls in the match against Derbyshire.

All-rounders

T Westley and E Barnard are the best all-rounders to have in your Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also finish their quota of overs. E Barnard smashed 85 runs in just 105 balls and took a wicket in the match against Hampshire.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Snater and A Nijjar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. D Pennington is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in WOR vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

T Westley (ESS)

S Snater (ESS)

G Roelofsen (ESS)

WOR vs ESS: Important stats for Dream11 team

E Barnard - 215 runs and one wicket

J Libby - 235 runs and four wickets

S Snater - 67 runs and 11 wickets

Worcestershire vs Essex Dream11 Prediction Today (English One Day Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: B Cox, G Roelofsen, A Ali, F Khushi, J Libby, T Ryan, T Westley, E Barnard, A Nijjar, S Snater, D Pennington

Captain: T Westley Vice Captain: J Libby

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: B Cox, G Roelofsen, A Ali, F Khushi, J Libby, J Leach, T Westley, E Barnard, A Nijjar, S Snater, A Finch

Captain: T Westley Vice Captain: G Roelofsen

