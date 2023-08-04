WOR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup, Match 10

The tenth game of the English One Day Cup will see Worcestershire (WOR) squaring off against Glamorgan (GLA) at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester on Friday, August 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WOR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Worcestershire won their last game against Durham by 42 runs, while Glamorgan will be playing their first match of the season. Glamorgan will give it their all to win the game, but Worcestershire are expected to prevail.

WOR vs GLA Match Details

The tenth game of the English One Day Cup will be played on August 4 at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester, at 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WOR vs GLA, Match 10

Date and Time: August 4, 2023; 3:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Both batters and bowlers could play key roles. Both teams could prefer to bat first. Expect a good scoring contest with pacers getting most of the wickets.

WOR vs GLA Form Guide

WOR - W

GLA - Will be playing their first game

WOR vs GLA Probable Playing XIs

WOR

No injury update

Azhar Ali, J Libby (c), Kashif Ali, Ben Gibbon, R Jones, B D'Oliveira, Josh Baker, O Cox (wk), Henry Cullen, M Waite, J Leach

GLA

No injury update

W Root, S Northeast, K Carlson (c), Tom Bevan, C Ingram, D Douthwaite, A Gorvin, C Cooke (wk), J McIlroy, P Sisodiya

WOR vs GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Cox

Cox is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. C Cooke is another good pick.

Batters

C Ingram

J Libby and Ingram are the two best batter picks. Northeast played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

B D'Oliveira

K Carlson and D'Oliveira are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Waite is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Baker

The top bowler picks are D Pennington and J Baker. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Mcilroy is another good pick.

WOR vs GLA match captain and vice-captain choices

B D'Oliveira

D'Oliveira bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He smashed 28 runs and took three wickets in the last game.

C Ingram

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Ingram the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in top form. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for WOR vs GLA, Match 10

S Northeast

K Carlson

J Baker

B D'Oliveira

C Ingram

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Cox, C Cooke

Batters: C Ingram, A Hose, J Libby

All-rounders: B D'Oliveira, M Waite, K Carlson

Bowlers: D Pennington, J Baker, J Mcilroy

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Cox, C Cooke

Batters: C Ingram, S Northeast, K Ali, J Libby

All-rounders: B D'Oliveira, K Carlson

Bowlers: D Pennington, J Baker, J Mcilroy