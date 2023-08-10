WOR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 Group B Match

Worcestershire (WOR) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in a Group B match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 at the County Ground in Worcester on Thursday, August 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction.

The two teams have had similar performances in the ongoing campaign. Worcestershire began their season with wins over Durham and Glamorgan, while Gloucestershire secured comfortable wins in their initial encounters against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire.

Both teams feature a quality lineup, so both will look to resume their winning momentum following their recent setbacks in their previous matches.

WOR vs GLO Match Details

The 27th game of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 will be played on August 10 at the County Ground, New Road in Worcester. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WOR vs GLO, Match 27, England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023

Date and Time: August 10, 2023, Thursday; 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

WOR vs GLO Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is pretty balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball, though there may not be much in the wicket for spinners. Since the average first-innings score at the venue is 293 runs, chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 293

Average 2nd innings score: 299

WOR vs GLO Probable Playing 11 today

Worcestershire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Worcestershire Probable Playing XI

Brett Oliveira, Azhar Ali, Rob Jones, Jake Libby (c), Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Dillon Pennington, Ben Gibbon, Cameron Jones

Gloucestershire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Gloucestershire Probable Playing XI

Chris Dent, Tom Price, Oliver Price, James Bracey (c & wk), Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Ben Wells, Anwar Ali, Zafar Gohar, Ajeet Dale, Paul van Meekeren

Today’s WOR vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ben Cox (119 runs in three games)

Ben Cox has scored 119 runs at an average of 39.66 in three matches. He is a safe bet behind the stumps for your fantasy team for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Azhar Ali (133 runs in three games; Average: 44.33)

Azhar Ali has impressed a lot with his batting at the top of the order and has scored 133 runs at an average of 44.33 in three games so far. He could be a crucial pick for your WOR vs GLO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Brett D'Oliveira (69 runs & 7 wickets in three games, Average: 20.29 )

Brett D'Oliveira is a superb all-rounder who has played brilliantly in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 69 runs at an average of 23.00 and has also taken seven wickets at an average of 20.29 in three games, proving his ability to deliver in both the batting and bowling departments. This makes him a must-have in your Dream11 Fantasy team for the matches on Thursday.

Top Bowler Pick

Dillon Pennington (29 runs & 5 wickets in three games)

Dillon Pennington has been an economical bowler for his side so far and could be a key pick for your WOR vs GLO fantasy team. He has scored 29 runs and picked up five wickets in three games and will be raring to deliver once again in Thursday's contest.

WOR vs GLO match captain and vice-captain choices

Ollie Price

Ollie Price has been one of his team's most valuable players. He has amassed 146 runs at an average of 73.00 and has scalped one wicket in three games. He is surely a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice for your WOR vs GLO Dream11 fantasy team.

Tom Price

Tom Price has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good vice-captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match. He has picked up five wickets at an outstanding average of 9.20 in three games.

5 Must-picks for WOR vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ben Gibbon

Graeme van Buuren

Jack Taylor

Ben Wells

Cameron Jones

WOR vs GLO match expert tips

Brett D'Oliveira is one of the best all-rounders from the Worcestershire side and has been a consistent performer in this tournament. He could be an excellent multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into the game on Thursday.

WOR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WOR vs GLO Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Ben Cox

Batters: Azhar Ali, Kashif Ali, Jacob Libby, Jack Taylor

All-rounders: Oliver Price, Tom Price, Brett D'Oliveira

Bowlers: Dillon Pennington, Paul van Meekeren, Josh Baker

WOR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WOR vs GLO Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ben Cox

Batters: Azhar Ali, Kashif Ali, Jack Taylor

All-rounders: Oliver Price, Tom Price, Brett D'Oliveira, Graeme van Buuren

Bowlers: Dillon Pennington, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Gibbon