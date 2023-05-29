WOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 29, 2023

The 21st game of the English T20 Blast will see Worcestershire lock horns against Leicestershire. The Grace Road in Leicestershire will be hosting this exciting WOR vs LEI game.

Worcestershire have played two games in the competition so far and won both. In their last game, they restricted Yorkshire to 175/9 after which their batters stepped up and took the game to the last over. They then held their nerves to emerge victorious with two wickets in hand.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, are off to a disappointing start to the English T20 Blast 2023. They have played two games and are yet to win a single game. In their last game, they only managed to score 166, which they failed to defend against Warwickshire and lost the game by five wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WOR vs LEI game.

WOR vs LEI Squad for Today's Match

Worcestershire Squad

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Michael Bracewell, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Usama Mir, Adam Finch, Patrick Brown, Matthew Waite, Dillon Pennington, Taylor Cornall, Ben Gibbon

Leicestershire Squad

Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Arron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Naseem Shah, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Tom Scriven, Harry Swindells (wk), Nick Welch

#3 Callum Parkinson (LEI) – 7 credits

Callum Parkinson was brilliant with the ball for Leicestershire in their last game against Warwickshire. Defending 167, Parkinson picked up four wickets and gave away 33 runs in his four overs. He tried hard but it wasn’t enough as Warwickshire got across the line in the 18th over.

Parkinson looks to be bowling in a beautiful rhythm. He went wicketless in their opening game but stepped up in their next. He is a good pick for your Dream11 side for the WOR vs LEI game on Monday.

#2 Usama Mir (WOR) – 7 credits

Usama Mir had a fantastic start to the English T20 Blast 2023. Representing Worcestershire, Mir was brilliant with both bat and ball in their opening game against Northamptonshire. He scored 20* off 7 balls and returned figures of 3/21 in his four overs to help his side get off to a winning start.

In their second game, Mir bowled a tight spell of 4-0-24-0 to help his side restrict Yorkshire to 175/9. He fell on nine in the chase but with the form he is, you can bank on him to fetch you points with both bat and ball on Monday.

#1 Adam Hose – (WOR) – 7 credits

Adam Hose of Worcestershire has been in rich form with the bat in this year’s English T20 Blast. The right-handed batter has played a vital role in them winning both their games and is an important part of Worcestershire’s batting lineup.

Hose scored 61 in their opening game and followed it by scoring 44 off 26 balls in their next game against Yorkshire. His knock comprised five fours and a maximum. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the WOR vs LEI clash at Grace Road in Leicester.

