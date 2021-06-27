WOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 27th, 2021

Worcestershire will play against Leicestershire in Match No. 78 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at New Road in Worcestershire.

Worcestershire occupy sixth position in the North Group table while Lancashire are a spot above them in fifth on the table. Both sides won their previous T20 Blast encounters and will look to continue their winning streak.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for this North Group T20 Blast clash.

#3 Jake Libby

Somerset v Nottinghamshire - Specsavers County Championship - Day Two

Worcestershire top-order batsman Jake Libby is the top scorer for his side in the T20 Blast 2021. He has 193 runs at an average of 48.25, with two fifties.

In their last match against Durham, he scored an unbeaten 78 off just 55 deliveries at a strike rate of 141.8, guiding his side to victory.

#2 Arron Lilley

Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Arron Lilley has been in top form with the bat this season. He is the second-highest run-getter for Leicestershire in the ongoing T20 Blast. Arron has scored 248 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 153.08.

Moreover, he scored a scintillating unbeaten 99 off just 55 balls when the side last played against Yorkshire. Striking at 180, he smashed nine fours and four sixes during the course of that innings. Arron Lilley is definitely someone you want to have on your Dream11 team.

#1 Colin Ackermann

Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Leicestershire skipper Colin Ackermann is having a great T20 Blast this season. Not only has he scored 196 runs, but he has also picked up nine wickets in the tournament so far. He has a strike rate of 141 with the bat and an economy of 7.92 with the ball.

His all-round abilities were on display when Leicestershire played Yorkshire in their previous game. He first struck a 22-ball 40, a knock that included a couple of boundaries and three sixes, at a strike rate of 181.8. He then returned to pick up a wicket with the ball as well.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee