WOR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast, Match 49

Worcestershire (WOR) will lock horns with Leicestershire (LEI) in a Vitality T20 Blast North Group match at the County Ground in Worcester on Sunday.

Both teams have struggled thus far in the competition and find themselves in a do-or-die situation. However, both teams won their previous games against Warwickshire. While Worcestershire won by 15 runs, Leicestershire emerged victorious by five runs.

Moin Ali's inclusion, on the other hand, makes Worcestershire the favorites to win here, given the skills he possesses.

WOR vs LEI Probable Playing 11 Today

WOR XI

Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliveira, Moeen Ali (c), Colin Munro, Jack Haynes, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Barnard, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Baker, Dillon Pennington, Pat Brown

LEI XI

Hamish Rutherford, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Lewis Hill (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Will Davis

Match Details

WOR vs LEI, Vitality T20 Blast, Match 49

Date and Time: 05th June 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: The County Ground, Worcester

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Worcester looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. To get enough runs on the board, the side that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Story continues below ad

Today's WOR vs LEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Cox: Cox's previous outing didn't exactly go well, with only three runs scored. However, he's a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can score handy runs in the middle order, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Batter

Colin Munro: He is a powerful batter who can clear boundaries freely. He is one of the best batters in the competition, thanks to his hard-hitting abilities and experience in this format. He has 186 runs at an excellent average of 46.50 in four games so far in the competition.

All-rounder

Brett D'Oliveira: He's a reliable performer with the bat and the ball for his team. He has scored 162 runs at an impressive average of 32.40 and taken six wickets in five games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Story continues below ad

Bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq: His ability to swing the ball both ways has benefited him, making him a must-have player for your fantasy side. He has picked up seven wickets in five games so far in the tournament.

3 best players to pick in WOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Moin Ali (WOR) - 22 points

Lewis Hill (LEI) - 53 points

Dillon Pennington (WOR) - 120 points

Important Stats for WOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro - 186 runs in four games; batting average: 46.50.

Colin Ackermann – 111 runs in five games.

Ben Mike - Eight wickets in five games; bowling average: 15.25.

WOR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today

WOR vs LEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Cox, Colin Munro, Jack Haynes, Rishi Patel, Brett D'Oliveira, Moeen Ali, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Pat Brown

Captain: Brett D'Oliveira. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

WOR vs LEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Cox, Colin Munro, Jack Haynes, Rishi Patel, Brett D'Oliveira, Scott Steel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Pat Brown

Captain: Brett D'Oliveira. Vice-captain: Ben Mike.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far