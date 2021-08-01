WOR vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Worcestershire will be up against Middlesex in the Group A match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 1st August at New Road, Worcester.
Both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far as Worcestershire see themselves at the top of the table whereas Middlesex are in the last position.
Worcestershire have won all three of their encounters and will be eyeing continuing their momentum in this game. On the other hand, Middlesex have lost two games and one was washed out due to rain. They will be hoping to grab their first victory and climb up in the points table.
WOR vs MID Probable Playing 11 Today
Worcestershire
Jack Haynes, Brett D’Oliveira, Thomas Charles Fell, Jake Libby, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ed Barnard, Joshua Dell, Joe Leach (C), Josh Baker, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch
Middlesex
Sam Robson, Max Holden, Varun Chopra, Peter Handscomb (C), Robbie White (wk), Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, James Harris, Ethan Bamber, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh
Match Details
WOR vs MID, Royal London Cup
Date and Time: 1st August, 3:30 pm IST
Venue: New Road, Worcester
Pitch Report
The pitch at New Road, Worcester offers assistance to the bowlers. The pacers will get movement and bounce for most parts of the game, which will be a threat for the batters. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.
Today’s WOR vs MID Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Robbie White -
White has been a consistent performer for Worcestershire so far, returning with scores of 47 and 55 in the two innings he batted.
Batsmen
Jack Haynes -
Haynes has notched 289 runs in three games and is the second highest-run getter so far. He scored a magnificent 153 runs in the last game and is a must-pick in today’s WOR vs MID dream11 team.
Peter Handscomb -
Skipper of Middlesex, Handscomb, had played a brilliant knock of 75 runs in the previous outing and would be key for the team to grab their first victory.
All-rounders
Brett D’Oliveira -
Oliveira was exceptional in the last game as he scored a brilliant century backed by a three-wicket haul. His all-round ability will be vital for Worcestershire.
Bowlers
Joe Leach -
Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach has led from the front, taking five wickets in three games while also scoring 107 crucial runs for the team.
Ethan Bamber -
Bamber has performed decently for Middlesex, taking three wickets in as many games. The youngster has the ability to be a key player but will need support from other bowlers as .
Top 5 best players to pick in WOR vs MID Dream11 prediction team
Jack Haynes- 386 points
Joe Leach- 293 points
Brett D’Oliveira- 247 points
Ed Barnard- 175 points
Josh Baker- 140 points
Important stats for WOR vs MID Dream11 prediction team
Jack Haynes - 3 matches, 289 runs
Brett D’Oliveira - 2 matches, 137runs, 3 wickets
Joe Leach - 3 matches, 107 runs, 5 wickets
Ed Barnard - 3 matches, 42 runs, 4 wickets
Robbie White - 2 innings, 102 runs
WOR vs MID Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Robbie White, Jack Davies, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fell, Jack Haynes, Ed Barnard, Brett D’Oliveira, Tim Murtagh, Joe Leach, Ethan Bamber, Josh Baker
Captain: Jack Haynes Vice-Captain: Brett D’Oliveira
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robbie White, Sam Robson, Peter Handscomb, Joshua Dell, Jack Haynes, Ed Barnard, Brett D’Oliveira, Luke Hollman, Joe Leach, Ethan Bamber, Josh Baker
Captain: Joe Leach Vice-Captain: Robbie White