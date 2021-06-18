WOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 18th, 2021

Worcestershire are set to take on Northamptonshire in Match No. 40 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at New Road in Worcester.

Worcestershire are placed sixth in the North Group table with just two wins from four games. They are coming off a heavy 94-run defeat to Yorkshire. Their T20 Blast campaign has not been great so far and they will want to get back to winning ways.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, have had a bizarre tournament. They have lost all four of their games and languish at the bottom of the table. Yet to open their account, they will be desperate for a win.

Worcestershire won by 32 runs in their previous meeting, thus holding the edge.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for the T20 Blast game between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire.

#3 Josh Cobb

Steelbacks vs Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Northamptonshire batsman Josh Cobb has been their leading run-scorer so far. He has played only two games, scoring 91 runs at a healthy average of 45.50 and an impressive strike rate of 211.62.

Cobb smashed a 32-ball 62 against Nottinghamshire while his side were chasing a daunting target of 215 runs. He is a dangerous T20 batsman and should be in your Dream 11 side for this T20 Blast clash.

#2 Ben Dwarshuis

BBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers

Left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis is Worcestershire’s second-highest wicket-taker so far with six scalps from four games. He claimed four of those in a single game against Yorkshire in their most recent T20 Blast outing.

Thus, he is in great touch. Dwarshuis is also a hard-hitting lower-order batsman and can fetch your Dream 11 side some extra points.

#1 Moeen Ali

Worcestershire Rapids v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast Final

Worcestershire skipper Moeen Ali has scored 106 runs from four games. He has a fifty as well and is in good touch, scoring 39 against Yorkshire. Moeen is known to be destructive with the bat.

He can also give you some valuable points with his bowling. Moeen has four wickets to his name with a healthy economy of 6.46. He should be in your Dream 11 team for the T20 Blast fixture between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire.

