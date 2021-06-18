WOR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 18, 2021

Worcestershire Rapids will lock horns with the Northamptonshire Steelbacks in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Worcester on Friday.

Worcestershire Rapids have won two out of their four matches and are currently sixth in the North Group points table. The Yorkshire Vikings thrashed the Rapids by 94 runs in their last T20 Blast outing.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks, on the other hand, are sitting at the bottom of the North Group standings, having failed to pick up even a single win from their four T20 Blast matches. The Steelbacks will head into today's game on the back of a five-wicket loss to the Derbyshire Falcons.

Worcestershire Rapids claimed a 32-run victory over the Northamptonshire Steelbacks in the reverse T20 Blast fixture earlier this season.

Squads to choose from

Worcestershire Rapids

Riki Wessels, Brett DOliveira, Moeen Ali (C), Jake Libby, Ben Cox (WK), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Josh Tongue, Daryl Mitchell and Thomas Charles Fell.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Richard Levi, Adam Rossington (C & WK), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Wayne Parnell, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Charlie Thurston, Joshua Cobb and Brandon Glover.

Probable Playing XIs

Worcestershire Rapids

Riki Wessels, Brett DOliveira, Moeen Ali (C), Jake Libby, Ben Cox (WK), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Richard Levi, Adam Rossington (C & WK), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Wayne Parnell, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson.

Match Details

Match: Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Date & Time: 18th June 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Worcester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Worcester is a pretty balanced one, where the pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball. The batsmen, meanwhile, will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Anything above 160 should be a good first innings score at the venue. The captain winning the toss should look to field first as the majority of the T20 Blast games played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WOR vs NOR)

WOR vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Rossington, Richard Levi, Saif Zaib, Riki Wessels, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi, Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira, Graeme White, Ben Dwarshuis, Dillon Pennington.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Mohammad Nabi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Rossington, Richard Levi, Ross Whiteley, Riki Wessels, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi, Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Brett D’Oliveira.

