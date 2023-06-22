WOR vs NOT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 22, 2023

Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire will cross paths yet again during the 97th match of the 2023 T20 Vitality Blast Edition on June 22. This North Grop fixture will kick off at 10 PM IST at New Road Cricket Ground in Worcester.

Worcestershire are coming into this fixture with two impressive wins against Lancashire and Leicestershire. They currently stand in the third position of the point table and would be looking to go higher up the ladder with yet another victory today.

Nottinghamshire are marginally ahead of their opponents in the points table currently in the second position. The team has managed to register seven wins in 11 games and are coming into this fixture with a great sense of hope and optimism. However, their defeat against Worcestershire in the earlier part of the tournament will sting them a tad bit as they lead into this fixture.

This will certainly be an evenly poised contest as both teams have all to play for in this upcoming fixture. On that note, let us preview the top three players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the WOR vs NOT Dream11 prediction match.

WOR vs NOT Squad for Today's Match

Worcestershire Squad

Brett D’Oliveira (c), Jack Haynes, Mitchell Santner, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (W), Ed Pollock, Usama Mir, Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Pat Brown, Matthew Waite, Jake Libby

Nottinghamshire Squad

Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Matthew Montgomery, Calvin Harrison, Lyndon James, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Carter, Conor McKerr, Shaheen Afridi, Samit Patel, Jake Ball

#3 Joe Clarke (NOT) - 9 credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Joe has been the top run-scorer for Nottinghamshire this season. He has scored 378 runs at an astronomical strike rate of 171.82 while averaging nearly 38. He delivered in the last game when it mattered the most by smashing a brilliant 72(41) to dismantle Leicestershire’s paltry bowling attack.

Joe has the appetite for scoring more runs and his latest track record reflects that. He is definitely worth picking as your captain or vice-captain for your WOR vs NOT Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Mitchell Santner (WOR) - 8 credits

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Santner is making some match-defining contributions with the bat lower down the order and is bowling exceptionally during the middle overs to keep the scoring rate in check. He has piled up 216 runs at a stunning average of 30.86. He has demonstrated his ability to switch gears as well as his strike rate has been hovering well over the 150 mark.

He has also been very devastating with the ball. Santner has claimed five scalps whilst going at just under eight. The New Zealand-born star is a highly effective all-rounder who can pose a threat to any opposition.

#1 Brett D’Oliveira (WOR) - 9 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast T20

Brett has been in rollicking form with the bat this season. In 10 matches, Brett has amassed 274 runs at an astounding strike rate of 140.51. In addition, he has registered two fifty-plus scores with the bat this season and is seriously in the mood to pile up more runs.

Brett is the highest run scorer for Worcestershire this season. On that note, he should certainly feature as your number-one pick as a captain or vice-captain for the WOR vs NOT Dream11 prediction match.

