WOR vs NOT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 9, 2021

Defending champions Nottinghamshire will take on Worcestershire in the T20 Blast at New Road. Both teams are playing their first game of the T20 Blast season and will want to start their campaign with a bang.

The two sides look evenly matched on paper and will give each other a run for their money when they meet in the T20 Blast. Worcestershire will be led by Moeen Ali while Steven Mullaney will lead the Nottinghamshire side.

Here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire.

#3 Ish Sodhi

New Zealand Blackcaps Training Session

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi has played 171 T20 matches and has picked up 192 wickets so far. Sodhi has played 57 T20 international matches for the country with 73 wickets to his name.

He has represented the Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Adelaide Strikers, Northern Districts and Rajasthan Royals. The player has a lot of experience on his back, having played for several teams across the globe.

Sodhi is known for trapping batsmen with his excellent variations. The 28-year-old is sure to pick up a few wickets in his team's season opener and should find a place in your Dream11 team.

#2 Alex Hales

BBL - Strikers v Thunder

Alex Hales is a hard-hitting batsman known for smashing bowlers all over the park. The onus will be on Hales to score the bulk of the runs for his side and reduce the workload of the middle-order batsman.

Alex Hales has played for several teams across various T20 leagues. He has played 290 matches to date and has amassed 8066 runs, including four centuries and 51 half-centuries.

Taking his T20 record into consideration, he is a must-pick in your Dream11 team as he is captain material and can bag a handful of points for your team.

#1 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali will feature for Worcestershire in the T20 Blast.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team in the T20 Blast match between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire.

Moeen Ali is not only a star in the T20 format, but he has also performed exceptionally well in the ODI and Test formats as well. Ali has scored 3719 runs and has 115 scalps to his name across 173 matches across the shortest format of the game.

Moeen Ali has performed well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will look to continue his fine form in the upcoming season of the T20 Blast.

