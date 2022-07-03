WOR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Worcestershire (WOR) will take on Nottinghamshire (NOT) in the North Group match of the English T20 Blast 2022 on Sunday at the County Ground in Worcester.

Both Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire are among the worst performing teams of the North Group and are currently placed in seventh and ninth position in the points table respectively. Nottinghamshire won their last match against Durham by four wickets, and Worcestershire won their last match against Lancashire by 29 runs.

Worcestershire will give it their all to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but Nottinghamshire are a relatively better team. The encounter is likely to be won by Nottinghamshire.

WOR vs NOT Probable Playing XI

WOR Playing XI

Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliviera, Colin Munro, Kashif Ali, Moeen Ali (C), Dwayne Bravo, Gareth Roderick (WK), Ed Barnard, Adam Finch, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley

NOT Playing XI

Daniel Christian (c), Tom Moores (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, Matthew Carter, Luke Fletcher, and Jake Ball

Match Details

WOR vs NOT, English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Worcester

Pitch Report

The County Ground pitch is ideal for batting. The new ball lands neatly on the bat, allowing batters to hit through the line right away in their innings. On this pitch, both teams' openers should play aggressively, with the pace bowlers getting some help. Expect the playing surface to remain true throughout the encounter.

WOR vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Moores has been among the top batsmen for Nottinghamshire as he is currently scoring well in the tournament. You can expect him to play well in today's match. He smashed 25 runs in 11 balls in the last match against Durham.

Batters

A Hale and C Munro are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. J Clarke is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Patel and B D'Oliveira are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of four overs. S Patel smashed eight runs and took three wickets in the match against Derbyshire.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Fletcher and P Brown. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. J Ball is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in DER vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

S Patel (NOT)

B D'Oliveira (WOR)

M Ali (WOR)

WOR vs NOT: Important stats for Dream11 prediction team

A Hales - 290 runs

P Brown - 14 wickets

S Patel - 170 runs and 15 wickets

WOR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: T Moores, A Hales, J Clarke, B Duckett, C Munro, M Ali, S Patel, B D'Oliveira, J Ball, L Fletcher, P Brown

Captain: B D'Oliveira Vice Captain: S Patel

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: T Moores, A Hales,B Duckett, C Munro, M Ali, S Mullaney, S Patel, B D'Oliveira, J Ball, L Fletcher, P Brown

Captain: B D'Oliveira Vice Captain: S Mullaney

